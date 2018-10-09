This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McGregor's coach expects to see Khabib rematch come next, but would love to see Diaz trilogy

John Kavanagh says summer 2019 is the realistic return date for a return to the octagon.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 11:39 AM
32 minutes ago 1,026 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4275605
Image: USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie/INPHO
Image: USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie/INPHO

CONOR MCGREGOR’S COACH John Kavanagh expects his fighter’s next outing to be a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, though he would love to see a third installment to his rivalry with Nate Diaz.

McGregor’s return to the UFC ended in defeat and chaos after he submitted to Nurmagomedov (27-0).

Last month, the Dubliner signed a new six-fight contract with the UFC, committing him to MMA for the foreseeable future.  Kavanagh expects that fight two of the six will again pit him up against Nurmagomedov

“I won’t pretend to understand the business side of things,” Kavanagh said in a lengthy interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“The officials decide who gets the next shot. I only deal with what’s put in front of me.

“I think it will be a Khabib rematch. Now, I’ll get torn apart on Twitter, ‘he doesn’t deserve this.’ I’m only saying what I think. Is it going to be someone else, is Tony (Ferguson getting a title shot)?

“That’s what I see him talking about, so that’s how my mind is.”

Kavanagh speculated on a possible 16 March return to the octagon for McGregor, with St Patrick’s Day the main factor in his thinking. However. he added that next summer is a more realistic timeline for a return.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz Source: Tom Hogan/INPHO

If not a Nurmagomedov rematch, then Kavanagh would “love” to see a trilogy fight against Diaz materialise.

“It’s so appealing stylistically,” says Kavanagh, “him and Diaz is such a great personality match-up, it’s a great skill clash.

If I was to design someone who’s going to bring the best out of Conor you would want someone who can hit back, take a big shot and put up with trash talk.

“It’s a beautiful fight. I would love to see that rematch.”

On the subject of Nurmagomedov’s post-win leap towards McGregor’s cornermen at UFC 229, Kavanagh downplayed the Dagestan fighter’s actions, but not the response from his camp.

“I hope they’re lenient on him. Not just so we can get the rematch, I love watching him fight for a start. I can stretch myself to understand his reaction.

“I can’t stretch myself to understand the other guys’ reactions and what they did.”

Khabib, he jumped over the cage and jumps… it’s not the end of the world.”

“In the cage when your man went in and hit (McGregor) from behind. I can’t understand that.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor's coach expects to see Khabib rematch come next, but would love to see Diaz trilogy
    McGregor's coach expects to see Khabib rematch come next, but would love to see Diaz trilogy
    Dana White dismisses claim UFC should shoulder blame for Khabib's actions
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    FOOTBALL
    Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps
    Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps
    Mbappe, Pulisic and Alexander-Arnold all shortlisted for inaugural Kopa Trophy
    Mourinho under FA investigation after allegedly swearing in Portuguese
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Here are the 30 male and 15 female nominees for the Ballon d'Or
    Here are the 30 male and 15 female nominees for the Ballon d'Or
    Guardiola says sorry to Gabriel Jesus for stopping him taking penalty
    Can Jose Mourinho survive 'manhunt' after stay of execution?
    REVIEW
    Brees breaks Manning's all-time passing record as Saints beat Redskins
    Brees breaks Manning's all-time passing record as Saints beat Redskins
    Review: The Kia Ceed has blossomed into a well-tuned machine that's fighting for class honours
    Rams and Chiefs remain undefeated, Gano slays Giants from long range
    LIVERPOOL
    'Liverpool lacking a Silva' - Reds urged to sign creative player
    'Liverpool lacking a Silva' - Reds urged to sign creative player
    'I'll take it!' — Klopp satisfied with Man City draw
    'If we played quickly, Liverpool are better than us' — Guardiola

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie