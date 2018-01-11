Roy Keane could follow O'Neill to Stoke if Ireland boss takes Premier League job

Have we seen the last of Keane and O'Neill together with Ireland?

Have we seen the last of Keane and O'Neill together with Ireland?

ROY KEANE IS likely to follow Martin O’Neill to Stoke City if the Ireland boss takes charge of the Premier League strugglers.

O’Neill has yet to sign his new Ireland deal, but has a verbal agreement in place with the FAI to remain in charge through Euro 2020.

However, he has been strongly linked this week with a move to Stoke following the Potters’ decision to sack Mark Hughes after just five wins in 22 league games.

And now both the Irish Independent and Irish Examiner are reporting Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane is likely to join O’Neill if he moves to England.

It’s also believed that the club held talks with the 65-year-old last night and that he could be announced as soon as tomorrow.

The42 has contacted the FAI for a statement on the situation but has yet to receive a reply.

O’Neill took over as Ireland boss in November 2013 and, along with Keane, helped guide Ireland to the last-16 of Euro 2016.

They also guided the squad to a World Cup play-off with Denmark before losing at home in November to miss out on qualification for Russia 2018.

