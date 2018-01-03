Ireland defender Keenan makes the move across Glasgow to join Celtic for 2018

IRELAND DEFENDER KEEVA Keenan has signed for Celtic ahead of the 2018 season.

The 20-year-old Dubliner makes the move from Glasgow FC after a successful spell there. Keenan was pivotal as the Scottish kingpins won their 11th league title on the bounce in November.

A starlet with the Ireland U17s and U19s, she’s been involved with the Ireland senior squad at stages too. In March, Colin Bell called her up for an international friendly against Slovakia for the first time.

“I’ve brought in Keeva Keenan who has performed well in Scotland this season and has been on my radar so it will be great to get to work with her,” he said ahead of that Slovakia clash.

Before making the move across the water in July 2016, Keenan lined out for Shelbourne FC — and Raheny before the amalgamation — in the Women’s National League (WNL).

“As a Celtic supporter, I’m thrilled to be joining the club and playing alongside Irish international Ruesha Littlejohn as well as the other great players in the squad,” she told Celtic’s official website as the news was confirmed today.

“The standards in Scotland and Ireland are similar, but I’ve found the games to be more competitive here.

“I was looking for a change for the new season and am delighted to have signed for Celtic.”

