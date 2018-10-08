This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 8 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I didn't think he would go down that easy,' says Earls on Lowe and Leinster's penalty try

The Ireland and Munster wing was sin-binned 11 minutes into Saturday’s loss to Leinster and the decision to award a penalty try still rankles with him.

By Sean Farrell Monday 8 Oct 2018, 4:01 PM
8 minutes ago 386 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4274414
Earls was sent to the bin by referee Ben Whitehouse.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Earls was sent to the bin by referee Ben Whitehouse.
Earls was sent to the bin by referee Ben Whitehouse.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ULTIMATELY, REELING IN a 14-0 deficit away to Leinster proved too tall an order for Munster on Saturday. And the incident that paved the way to that scoreline still rankled with Keith Earls this afternoon.

Earls was sin-binned by referee Ben Whitehouse for tackling James Lowe without the ball. Munster were punished to the full extent with both yellow card and an automatic seven-point penalty try awarded against them. Lowe went on to score his side’s second try before Earls returned from the bin.

“Obviously it was a split-second decision,” Earls said of his move to tackle the Kiwi wing.

Wearing a wry smile he added: “I do come into contact with him, but he’s a big enough lad, I didn’t think he would go down that easy. But look, if you go by the letter of the law, yeah, it probably is a yellow card but a penalty try? I don’t think so.

“Whether I was going to hold him up or the ball was going away from him, he was reaching but that’s the decision the referee made.”

It was the first of many telling game-tilting moments from Lowe, who showed both power and acrobatic ability to plant down two tries in the 30-22 win.

Though Munster came away without any points to add to the Pro14 table, they weren’t wanting for effort and look in good shape for another tilt at the Heineken Champions Cup, starting away to Exeter Chiefs on Saturday

“It’s the best we played in a long time,” Earls says.

“Obviously, last week against Ulster was great. To back it up against the European champions, albeit a few decisions not going our way, we put in a good account of ourselves.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    White will not rule out Khabib-McGregor rematch despite UFC 229 chaos
    FOOTBALL
    Denmark concerned by Eriksen's 'chronic' stomach problem ahead of Dublin trip
    Denmark concerned by Eriksen's 'chronic' stomach problem ahead of Dublin trip
    Arsenal announce £300m Adidas kit deal and bid farewell to Puma
    'I'm flattered' - Sweden captain confirms interest from Man United
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Togetherness key to United's fightback - Lukaku
    Togetherness key to United's fightback - Lukaku
    'Mourinho asked us to be men,' says Fellaini after dramatic turnaround against Newcastle
    'If it rains in London tomorrow, it’s my fault. Brexit, it’s my fault' - Mourinho slams critics after United escape
    LEINSTER
    Cullen faces tough selection calls as Leinster turn attention to Europe
    Cullen faces tough selection calls as Leinster turn attention to Europe
    'Seeing Johnny every day you want to get to his level'
    'He's one of those world-class players': Leinster's Kiwi magician a joy to behold
    MUNSTER
    Murray already out, now Munster sweat after injury to another scrum-half
    Murray already out, now Munster sweat after injury to another scrum-half
    Van Graan encouraged by Aviva performance ahead of 'massive' Exeter test
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie