'They were all winners before I went in': Keith Earls plays down role in Limerick's All-Ireland triumph

IRELAND AND MUNSTER wing Keith Earls said he was delighted to see his native Limerick end their All-Ireland famine, but played down the role he had in the success.

He said his contribution to going in and having a questions and answers talk with the squad earlier this year as they embarked on their quest to bring the Liam MacCarthy Cup back to Limerick for the first time since 1973.

“I just went in for a Q&A,” said the 30-year old from Moyross. “The lads were asking me questions, it wasn’t like I was going through drills or motivating them.

“They were all winners before I went in, between minor and U-21s and they are a team we can look up to now, the way they went about their business.”

The 70-times capped Irish international said he was honoured to be asked to go in to speak to the hurlers.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I think it went with the season I had last year. When I started my career it probably started quick and then slumped off a bit and now I suppose it is after taking off again in a second burst and (they) were probably wondering how I was doing it.”

Earls said the win by John Kiely’s men was a huge boost not just for Limerick but for hurling throughout the country.

“It was incredible. I was never huge into hurling. I enjoyed watching it. Going in to visit them for that Q&A at the start of the year got me deep into it. It was phenomenal for the county which was great.

“I think it was great for hurling in general, through the whole country,” he added.

