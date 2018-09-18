This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 18 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Earls intent on improving again as raring to get new season under way

‘A few of us probably got a bit relaxed in our position and weren’t hungry enough to be out there but fellas are edgy now.’

By John Fallon Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,502 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4240470
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ALL THE MEDALS and trophies are locked away, out of sight and mind, says Keith Earls. The glitter of trinkets already won will not distract his focus from the challenges and targets he wants to chase in the new season.

The 30-year old, coming off a superb season for both Munster and Ireland, is poised to return to action after the summer break this Friday when Munster travel to take on Cardiff Blues.

One of the few links with the 2009 Grand Slam, Earls had to watch injured from the sideline as the Six Nations crowns were annexed in 2014 and 2015. But having battle back from injury, he played a key role in the Grand Slam success earlier this year, with his performances for his province seeing him collect the Player of the Season award on top of a pile of another individual awards.

And while Earls admitted he might occasionally glance at the Grand Slam medal, all the other trophies are out of sight as he prepares for another season for province and country.

“The trophies and the medals are locked away. I don’t even keep them out to look at them.

I put them away and maybe look at them when I retire, keep me focusing now on getting better. I enjoyed last year, but once I got to the beach it was about being a father and about relaxing and living a normal life.

“I have set my goals out for this year, but I won’t be pondering about that season.

“Some fellas do it differently, some fellas like looking at them, but it does not really bother me although the Grand Slam medal I will take that out and look at it, the individual ones, no.

“I always moved on. My thing is team medals and that is what I enjoy the most. The celebrations after winning something is, I prefer, and then put away all the individual ones ’til I’m done,” said Earls, who has chalked up 152 appearances for Munster on top of 70 Irish caps.

The successful tour to Australia has also been put to bed and the countdown to the World Cup, with the November internationals and the defence of the Grand Slam can all wait for now. Munster is Earls’ top priority.

And he’s happy with what he has seen so far in his native province and the new faces who have come on board.

“I think it is great for the squad in general. We have depth everywhere now which is great. I think that is where we probably struggled in the last couple of years. Look, once I’m fit and back myself and give the lads on the wings a run for their money.

Keith Earls Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“You see the depth Leinster have in their squad and looking at the national side as well, the depth we have in fellas who are coming in. You could lose two or three players in Leinster and another fella will come in who’s just as good.

“I think we have that now this year and the competition is there, which is driving fellas. A few of us probably got a bit relaxed in our position and weren’t hungry enough to be out there but fellas are edgy now, between back three and centres, 10s, back row, second, it’s all over the park now.”

The arrival of his Irish teammate Joey Carbery is exciting too.

“All the talk is about Joey being a great signing but I think the other four lads as well will have something to say, especially the way we’re going now, shape-wise and running a lot more.

“We probably lacked that bit of detail last year, which made our 10s look a bit out of sync and few of them got a bit of unfair criticism. I think it was the players around them that didn’t make them look good, which is important. But now the team shape is coming and the 10 should only have to catch a ball and pass it… we’re playing more expansively and we’ve a lot more rounded game now than just kicking.”

Earls will be 31 early next month before another European campaign kicks off but he knows there is plenty of space in those cupboards for medals and trophies before he hangs up the boots.

“Last season was enjoyable, (now to) try and repeat it and, hopefully, go a step further.

“The main thing for me is to keep enjoying it,” he added.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in Dublin and the East
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    CORK
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    'You're total cowards': 83-year-old man who tackled armed robbers at bookies hailed a hero
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    FOOTBALL
    Derby boss Lampard hit with improper conduct charge after sending off
    Derby boss Lampard hit with improper conduct charge after sending off
    'Uefa panel needs to be sacked!': Bale baffled by goal of the season snub
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    IRELAND
    'Ireland is an expensive country - so what can the government do about it in this year's Budget?'
    'Ireland is an expensive country - so what can the government do about it in this year's Budget?'
    'I stared down not having it. I made a pact with myself to enjoy every minute I get'
    Olympic pathway confirmed for Irish 7s rugby hopefuls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie