Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Disappointment for Doherty as former world champion misses out on Crucible return

The 1997 winner was beaten by Matthew Stevens in the final qualifying round today.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 1:38 PM
59 minutes ago 1,052 Views No Comments
KEN DOHERTY’S HOPES of making a Crucible return to compete in the 2018 World Snooker Championship have been dashed today.

Snooker - World Championship Qualifying - Day Two - Ponds Forge Doherty (file photo). Source: Tim Goode

The Dubliner, who defeated Stephen Hendry in the 1997 final, was bidding to reach for the coveted event for the first time in four years, and faced Welshman Matthew Stevens in the final qualifying round.

However, two-time beaten finalist Stevens opened up a 7-2 lead in the first session yesterday — leaving Doherty with a mountain to climb in Sheffield — and this morning, Stevens sealed a 10-2 victory.

After the loss, the 48-year-old tweeted to thank supporters.

“Disappointed to lose today and a chance to play at the Crucible one more time but Matthew played too good and I wish him the best of luck,” Doherty wrote. “Thanks for your kinds messages and support #backtotheotherjobnow”

