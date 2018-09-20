19-year-old Kernohan starts as 5-day turnaround brings 6 changes for Ulster against Cheetahs

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has made six changes to his side as he bids to end a mini-tour to South Africa with victory against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein tomorrow (kick-off 18.15 Irish time, Premier Sports and eir Sport).

The northern province finished strong to beat the Southern Kings 7-28 on Sunday, with 19-year-old wing Angus Kernohan among the scorers as Ulster fell short of a bonus point.

Kernohan, who will turn 20 in March, earns his place among the starters after the five-day turnaround, with Henry Speight shifted to the centre in place of Darren Cave. Will Addison is back in the starting line-up with Peter Nelson making way from fullback.

John Cooney, who suffered a nasty laceration on his head on Sunday, is not among the 23.

In the pack, Rob Herring and his locks are retained while the props are freshened up with the call for Wiehahn Herbst and Eric O’Sullivan – the academy prop making his first start.

Marcell Coetzee and Sean Reidy remain in the back row, though the Springbok shifts to number eight with Matty Rea displacing Nick Timoney.

Ulster (v Cheetahs)

15. Will Addison

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Henry Speight

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Angus Kernohan

10. Billy Burns

9. Dan D Shanahan

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring (captain)

3. Wieahahn Herbst

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Matty Rea

7. Sean Reidy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements

16. John Andrew

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Jean Deysel

20. Nick Timoney

21 Jonny Stewart

22. Angus Curtis

23. Darren Cave

