Thursday 20 September, 2018
19-year-old Kernohan starts as 5-day turnaround brings 6 changes for Ulster against Cheetahs

The academy prospect scored his first senior try last weekend.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 12:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,533 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4246016
Kernohan crosses the line in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Richard Huggard/INPHO
Kernohan crosses the line in Port Elizabeth.
Kernohan crosses the line in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Richard Huggard/INPHO

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has made six changes to his side as he bids to end a mini-tour to South Africa with victory against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein tomorrow (kick-off 18.15 Irish time, Premier Sports and eir Sport).

The northern province finished strong to beat the Southern Kings 7-28 on Sunday, with 19-year-old wing Angus Kernohan among the scorers as Ulster fell short of a bonus point.

Kernohan, who will turn 20 in March, earns his place among the starters after the five-day turnaround, with Henry Speight shifted to the centre in place of Darren Cave. Will Addison is back in the starting line-up with Peter Nelson making way from fullback.

John Cooney, who suffered a nasty laceration on his head on Sunday, is not among the 23.

In the pack, Rob Herring and his locks are retained while the props are freshened up with the call for Wiehahn Herbst and Eric O’Sullivan – the academy prop making his first start.

Marcell Coetzee and Sean Reidy remain in the back row, though the Springbok shifts to number eight with Matty Rea displacing Nick Timoney.

Ulster (v Cheetahs)

15. Will Addison
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Henry Speight
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Angus Kernohan
10. Billy Burns
9. Dan D Shanahan

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring (captain)
3. Wieahahn Herbst
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matty Rea
7. Sean Reidy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements

16. John Andrew
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Jean Deysel
20. Nick Timoney
21 Jonny Stewart
22. Angus Curtis
23. Darren Cave

