Tributes pour in after the tragic passing of two young Kerry GAA club members at the weekend

TRIBUTES HAVE POURED in after the tragic passing of two young Kerry GAA club members this weekend involved with the Dingle and Dr Crokes clubs.

14-year-old Dingle player Aodhán O’Connor died of an injury he sustained in a schools GAA match last week when he had been in action for Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in a Kerry schools game played in Dingle.

The club’s official Twitter account expressed their sympathies.

“Dingle GAA are truly saddened at the tragic loss of our young footballer Aodhán O’Connor. Aodhán will be deeply missed by his loving mom Áine, dad John, sister Ciara & all his team-mates. Our thoughts & prayers are with Aodhán’s family & friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Source: Dingle GAA Facebook

11-year-old Amy O’Connor, a member of the Dr Crokes club, passed away after a battle with cancer. In a great gesture, Dr Crokes captain Johnny Buckley had invited her to the podium in the Hogan Stand to help him lift the Andy Merrigan Cup after their All-Ireland club final win last March.

The Dr Crokes club released a statement from the family.

“Our beautiful daughter Amy passed away peacefully in the early hours of this morning. We are truly devastated. Amy O Connor 2007-2018 RIP.”

Johnny Buckley lifts the All-Ireland senior club trophy with Amy O'Connor last March. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The two sad passings were remarked upon by Kerry’s Colm Cooper on Allianz League Sunday last night.

“I suppose on days when we all get excited about the GAA and we all get ups and downs, your family is what’s most important. That brings it home today. So condolences from everyone on League Sunday to the family and I’m sure from the wider GAA community as well.”

We here at @drcrokesgaa send our sincere sympathy to @DingleGAA and to the O Connor family on your tragic bereavement. Sport is very insignificant on days like this — Dr. Crokes GAA (@drcrokesgaa) February 26, 2018 Source: Dr. Crokes GAA /Twitter

Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy expressed his deep sadness at Aodhán’s passing.

“On behalf of Kerry GAA, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the family, club mates, friends and teachers of the late Aodhán Ó Conchúir.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of this talented young man. Words cannot express adequately the emotions felt by the Kerry GAA community on hearing this tragic news. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.

“May Aodhán rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Tributes poured in from several well-known GAA figures.

You never know what’s around the corner. Very often we take a lot of things for granted in life and don’t appreciate enough of what we have. So sorry for family friends and the community. Rest in peace Aodhán 🙏🏼 — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) February 25, 2018 Source: Tomás Ó Sé /Twitter

A number of GAA clubs also passed on their condolences.

Our thoughts and prayers with all at @drcrokesgaa and @DingleGAA Two young lives lost this weekend xx — Spa Gaa (@gaa_spa) February 25, 2018 Source: Spa Gaa /Twitter

Club would like to join everyone offering their sympathies to @drcrokesgaa and @DingleGAA in offering our condolences on the recent tragic deaths within their clubs along with offering our sympathies to the O'Connor and Ó Conchúir families on the loss of both Amy and Aodhan. #rip — Kilcummin GAA (@KilcumminGAA) February 25, 2018 Source: Kilcummin GAA /Twitter

Sincere condolences to the family, friends, teammates & all @DingleGAA after the passing of Aodhán O'Connor from all at Nemo Rangers.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May he rest in peace. — NemoRangersGAA (@NemoRangersGAA) February 26, 2018 Source: NemoRangersGAA /Twitter

