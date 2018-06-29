This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three-goal Kerry clinch EirGrid Munster U20 title against battling Cork

Jack O’Connor’s side ran out six-point winners at Austin Stack Park.

By Jason O'Connor Friday 29 Jun 2018, 9:55 PM
56 minutes ago 2,871 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4100621

Updated 14 minutes ago

David Shaw celebrates scoring a goal Shaw: opening goal set Kerry on the road to victory. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Kerry 3-11 Cork 0-14

KERRY WERE CROWNED the first-ever winners of the EirGrid Munster U20 Football Championship after a six-point win over a Cork side who fell victim to two well-timed goals in the second period.

Cork started very strongly, scoring the first three points in as many minutes, but Kerry were level by the ninth minute in a very open and fast start.

Mark Keane put Cork ahead once more before Fiachra Clifford found David Shaw with a high ball in the 13th minute and the Kerry forward turned and goaled instantly to put Kerry ahead for the first time at 1-3 to 0-4.

The visitors hit four consecutive points, three from Chris Ã“g Jones, to lead after 21 minutes by 0-8 to 1-3 before Kerry managed to go in level at the break thanks to a Fiachra Clifford free that made the interval score 1-6 to 0-9.

Tadhg Corkery tackled by Dara Moynihan and Fiachra Clifford Cork's Tadhg Corkery tackled by Dara Moynihan and Fiachra Clifford. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A free from Jones put Cork back in front but with Kerry seemingly in a spot of bother, they retook the lead, Clifford the provider again as substitute Eddie Horan scored Kerryâ€™s second goal not long after coming on.

Dara Moynihanâ€™s black card saw another Kerry substitute make an impact with Sean Oâ€™Leary slotting over two key points. With the hosts in front by three Kerry were assured when team captain Donal Oâ€™Sullivan was fouled and Mark Ryan converted the resulting penalty in the 53rd minute.

Kevin Oâ€™Donovan was black carded for Cork as a result of the foul but despite Cork pushing hard to salvage matters, a Kerry defence which featured a man-of-the-match display by Stefan Okunbar held firm to book the Kingdomâ€™s place in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Scorers for Kerry: Donal Oâ€™Sullivan (0-4, 1f), David Shaw, Eddie Horan and Mark Ryan (p) (1-0 each), Cormac Linnane, Fiachra Clifford (1f) and Sean Oâ€™Leary (0-2 each), Graham Oâ€™Sullivan (0-1).
Scorers for Cork: Chris Ã“g Jones (0-7, 2f), Mark Keane and Colm Oâ€™Callaghan (0-2 each), Tadhg Corkery, Colm Barrett and Damien Gore (0-1).

Kerry

1. Brian Lonergan (Ballymacelligott)

2. David Naughton (Dr Crokes)
3. Stefan Okunbar (Na Gaeil)
4. MicheÃ¡l Reidy (Ballymacelligott)

5. Mike Breen (Beaufort)
6. Graham Oâ€™Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)
7. Daniel Oâ€™Brien (Glenflesk)

8. Mark Ryan (Rathmore)
9. Diarmuid Oâ€™Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers)
11. Cormac Linnane (Beale)
12. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

13. Donal Oâ€™Sullivan (Kilgarvan)
14. Bryan Sweeney (Listowel Emmets)
15. David Shaw (Dr Crokes)

Subs:

18. Brian Friel (Rathmore) for Linnane (36)
20. Eddie Horan (Scartaglin) for Shaw (40)
21. Sean Oâ€™Leary (Kilcummin) for Moynihan (BC, 43)
23. Michael Potts (Dr Crokes) for Clifford (51)
22. MichÃ©al Foley (Ballydonoghue) for Oâ€™Connor (57)
17. Cian Gammell (Killarney Legion) for Naughton (60 +2)

Cork

1. Ian Giltinan (Carraigaline)

2. Nathan Walsh (Douglas)
24. Sean Walsh (Mitchelstown)
4. Kevin Oâ€™Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

5. Liam Oâ€™Donovan (Clonakilty)
6. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)
7. Tom Lenihan (St Michaels)

8. Colm Oâ€™Callaghan (Eire Ã“g)
9. Mark Keane (Mitchelstown)

10. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)
11. Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra)
12. Cathal Maguire (Castlehaven)

13. Colm Barrett (St Finbarrs)
14. Chris Ã“g Jones (Iveleary)
15. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

Subs:

18. Sean Oâ€™Sullivan (Mitchelstown) for Maguire (H/T)
23. Killian Myers-Murray (St Finbarrs) for Shanley (36)
21. Matthew Bradley (Aghabullogue) for Barrett (49)
22. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for Gore (49)
17. Alan McCarthy (St Finbarrs) for Oâ€™Donovan (BC, 54)
19. Liam Wall (Kilmurry) for Walsh (59)

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary)

