Kerry and Cork unveil teams for Munster minor football semi-final showdown

KERRY AND CORK have named their starting teams for tomorrow’s Munster MFC semi-final at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Kerry, who easily accounted for the Tipperary in the quarter-final, have made just one change with David Mangan replacing Owen Fitgerald at corner-back.

The Cork side also shows one change from their 4-20 to 0-5 quarter-final win over Waterford, as Joseph Harte replaces Richard Lombard at midfield.

After losing to Kerry, Tipperary beat Limerick and Waterford in subsequent playoff games to advance to play Clare in the other semi-final. The Premier also named their team in the clash which also takes place in Semple Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Banner have yet to release their team. Both games throw-in at 7pm tomorrow.

Kerry (vs Cork)

1. Mark Kelliher (Glenflesk)

2. Conor Flannery (Dingle)

3. Kieran O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion)

4. David Mangan (Fánuithe Na Leamhna)

5. Colm Moriarty (Annascaul)

6. Dan McCarthy (Kenmare)

7. Dan Murphy (Rathmore)

8. Darragh Rahilly (Rathmore)

9. Darragh Lyne (Killarney Legion)

10. Paul Walsh (Brosna)

11. Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin)

12. Killian Falvey (Annascaul)

13. Patrick D’Arcy (Glenflesk)

14. Jack Kennelly (Ballydonoghue)

15. Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoích (An Ghaeltacht)

Cork (vs Kerry)

1. Diarmuid Doody (Buttevent)

2. Dylan Connolly (Glanworth)

3. David Buckley (Newcestown)

4. Cian O’Donovan (Glanmire)

5. Francis Cronin (Cullen)

6. Diarmaid Phelan (Aghada)

7. Eoin Nation (Nemo Rangers)

8. Niall Hartnett (Douglas)

9. Joseph Harte (Douglas)

10. Hugh Murphy (Eire Óg)

11. Dara O’Sullivan (St Finbarrs)

12. Evan Cooke (Ballincollig)

13. Sean McDonnell (Mallow)

14. Aodhán O’Luasa (Naomh Aban)

15. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)

Tipperary (vs Clare)

1. Callan Scully (Nenagh Éire Óg)

2. Tommy McDonagh (Cahir)

3. Shane Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

4. Christy McDonagh (Cahir)

5. Mark O’Meara (Grangemockler-Ballyneale)

6. Gavin Meagher (Inane Rovers)

7. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

8. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

9. Kevin Hayes -Moycarkey-Borris

10. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)

11. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

12. Christy English (Ballyporeen)

13. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

14. Seán O’Connor – Clonmel Commercials

15. Eddie Daly (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)