Dublin: 19 °C Monday 7 May, 2018
Kerry and Cork unveil teams for Munster minor football semi-final showdown

Tipperary, who face Clare, have also released their starting 15.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 7 May 2018, 7:27 PM
44 minutes ago 1,242 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3998896
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

KERRY AND CORK have named theirÂ starting teams for tomorrowâ€™s Munster MFC semi-final atÂ Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Kerry, who easily accounted for the Tipperary in the quarter-final, have made just one change withÂ David Mangan replacingÂ Owen Fitgerald at corner-back.

The Cork side also shows one change from their 4-20 to 0-5 quarter-final win over Waterford, as Joseph HarteÂ replaces Richard Lombard at midfield.

After losing to Kerry, Tipperary beat Limerick and Waterford in subsequent playoff games toÂ advance to play Clare in the other semi-final. The Premier alsoÂ namedÂ their team in the clash which also takes place in Semple Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Banner have yet to release their team. Both games throw-in at 7pmÂ tomorrow.

Kerry (vs Cork)

1. Mark Kelliher (Glenflesk)

2. Conor Flannery (Dingle)
3. Kieran Oâ€™Donoghue (Killarney Legion)
4. David Mangan (FÃ¡nuithe Na Leamhna)

5. Colm Moriarty (Annascaul)
6. Dan McCarthy (Kenmare)
7. Dan Murphy (Rathmore)

8. Darragh Rahilly (Rathmore)
9. Darragh Lyne (Killarney Legion)

10. Paul Walsh (Brosna)
11. Paul Oâ€™Shea (Kilcummin)
12. Killian Falvey (Annascaul)

13. Patrick Dâ€™Arcy (Glenflesk)
14. Jack Kennelly (Ballydonoghue)
15. RuaidhrÃ­ Ã“ BeaglaoÃ­ch (An Ghaeltacht)

Cork (vs Kerry)

1. Diarmuid Doody (Buttevent)

2. Dylan Connolly (Glanworth)
3. David Buckley (Newcestown)
4. Cian Oâ€™Donovan (Glanmire)

5. Francis Cronin (Cullen)
6. Diarmaid Phelan (Aghada)
7. Eoin Nation (Nemo Rangers)

8. Niall Hartnett (Douglas)
9.Â  Joseph Harte (Douglas)

10. Hugh Murphy (Eire Ã“g)
11. Dara Oâ€™Sullivan (St Finbarrs)
12. Evan Cooke (Ballincollig)

13. Sean McDonnell (Mallow)
14. AodhÃ¡n Oâ€™Luasa (Naomh Aban)
15. Conor CorbettÂ  (Clyda Rovers)

**********

Tipperary (vs Clare)

1. Callan Scully (Nenagh Ã‰ire Ã“g)

2. Tommy McDonagh (Cahir)
3. Shane Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)
4. Christy McDonagh (Cahir)

5. Mark Oâ€™Meara (Grangemockler-Ballyneale)
6. Gavin Meagher (Inane Rovers)
7. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

8. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)
9. Kevin Hayes -Moycarkey-Borris

10. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)
11. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
12. Christy English (Ballyporeen)

13. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)
14. SeÃ¡n Oâ€™Connor â€“ Clonmel Commercials
15. Eddie Daly (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

Murray bags 3-5 as Wexford atone for last yearâ€™s heartache to claim Division 3 honours

Off the mark! Big wins for Meath and Kildare in Leinster MFC openers

