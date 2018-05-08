  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Rebels unable to halt Kerry's winning streak as Kingdom reach Munster minor football final

Cork lost out by a single point in tonight’s semi-final at Austin Stack Park.

By Jason O'Connor Tuesday 8 May 2018, 8:58 PM
1 hour ago 6,639 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4001061
Kerry's Marc Kelliher and Dan McCarthy hug after the victory.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Kerry's Marc Kelliher and Dan McCarthy hug after the victory.
Kerry's Marc Kelliher and Dan McCarthy hug after the victory.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kerry 1-11
Cork 1-10

Jason Oâ€™Connor reports from Austin Stack Park

KERRYâ€™S WINNING STREAK at minor level continues for a 26th game but only after they were given a massive fright by Cork this evening â€” needing to be defensively strong in the face of strong Rebel pressure throughout.

The visitors had the aid of the breeze in the first half but it was Kerry who found the
back of the net in the seventh minute through Paul Walsh for an early 1-1 to 0-0 advantage.

Cork started to dominate midfield through Niall Hartnett, in particular, as they went ahead for the first time in the 26th minute after four Conor Corbett points and two from Aodhan Ã“ Luasa made it 0-6 to 1-2.

The Rebels had numerous goal chances in the first period with the crossbar and Kerry defender Colm Moriarty denying Corbett on two occasions as a free from Walsh levelled the game at 1-3 to 0-6 at half-time.

Conor Corbett celebrates scoring a goal Cork's Conor Corbett celebrates scoring a goal. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Cork got the first score of the second period through Harnett but Kerry hit six
consecutive points between the 37th and 44th minute to go ahead by 1-9 to 0-7 with an assist from Patrick Dâ€™Arcy to Walsh in the 42nd minute the pick of that run.

Kerry led by 1-10 to 0-10 entering injury time but Corbett looked to have given Cork extra-time with their goal before substitute Jack Oâ€™Connor fisted the winning point for the Kingdom at the end of a dramatic finish.

Scorers for Kerry: Paul Walsh (1-3, 2f), Dan McCarthy, RuaidhrÃ­ Ã“ Beaglaoich (2f) and Jack Oâ€™Connor (0-2 each), Darragh Rahilly and Jack Kennelly (0-1 each)

Scorers for Cork: Conor Corbett (1-4), Aodhan Ã“ Luasa (0-4, 4f), Niall Hartnett and Jack Kelliher (0-1 each)

Kerry

1. Marc Kelliher (Glenflesk)
2. Conor Flannery (Dingle)
3. Kieran Oâ€™Donoghue (Legion)
4. David Mangan (Laune Rangers)
5. Colm Moriarty (Annascaul)
6. Dan McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks)
7. Dan Murphy (Rathmore)
8. Darragh Rahilly (Rathmore)
9. Darragh Lyne (Legion)
10. Paul Walsh (Brosna)
11. Paul Oâ€™Shea (Kilcummin)
12. Killian Falvey (Annascaul)
13. Patrick Dâ€™Arcy (Glenflesk)
14. Jack Kennelly (Ballydonoghue)
15. RuaidhrÃ­ Ã“ Beaglaoich (An Gaeltacht)

Subs:

18. Jack Oâ€™Connor (Beaufort) for Rahilly (40)
20. David Dineen (Rathmore) for Kennelly (54)
19. Sean Quilter (Austin Stacks) for Dâ€™Arcy (55)

Cork

1. Diarmuid Doody (Buttevant)
2. Dylan Connolly (Glanworth)
3. David Buckley (Newcestown)
4. Cian Oâ€™Donovan (Glanmire)
5. Francis Cronin (Cullen)
6. Diarmuid Phelan (Aghada)
7. Eoin Nation (Nemo Rangers)
8. Niall Hartnett (Douglas)
9. Joseph Harte (Douglas)
10. Hugh Murphy (Eire Ã“g)
11. Dara Oâ€™Sullivan (St Finbarrs)
12. Evan Cooke (Ballincollig)
13. Sean McDonnell (Mallow)
14. Aodhan Ã“ Luasa (Naomh Aban)
15. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)

Subs:

24. Michael Oâ€™Neill (Buttevant) for McDonnell (27)
23. Jack Kelleher (Canovee) for Oâ€™Sullivan (44)
21. Gavin Carey (Buttevant) for Harte (46)
20. Richard Lombard (Ballyhooley) for Murphy (55)
19. Joseph Oâ€™Shea (Urhan) for Oâ€™Donovan (57)

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary)

Underdogs is coming back to TG4 â€“ and theyâ€™re looking for the next big stars

Stephen Rochford: â€˜I donâ€™t see them being a particularly dirty team to be honestâ€™

About the author:

About the author
Jason O'Connor
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

