Casey hits winning point, O'Shea fires 0-7 and 3 red cards shown in Kerry Donegal clash

Kerry 2-18

Donegal 3-14

Fintan Oâ€™Toole reports from Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney

A LATE POINT deep in injury-time from substitute Daithi Casey granted Kerry a valuable opening day win over Donegal in a fiery clash that saw three players sent-off this afternoon in Killarney.

Caseyâ€™s score came just after debutant Sean Oâ€™Shea, who finished with 0-7 overall, had brought Kerry level when he hit over a superb free.

Patrick McBrearty struck 0-10 for a gallant Donegal side who were reduced to 14 men when Nathan Mullins was sent-off in the 20th minute.

But they battled on with Tony McCleneghan, Odhran MacNiallais and Darach Oâ€™Connor all bagging second-half goals for Declan Bonnerâ€™s side as they repeatedly troubled the Kerry defence.

Stephen Oâ€™Brien and Paul Geaney netted for the Kingdom while Kerryâ€™s Gavin Crowley and Donegalâ€™s McCleneghan were both sent-off before the final whistle.

Kerry had been in front 1-8 to 0-8 at the interval with 2017 All-Ireland minor winning captain David Clifford setting up Oâ€™Brien for a close-range finish to the net in the 19th minute.Â Clifford only posted a single point on the board but set up 1-2 in the opening half of what was his senior debut.

David Clifford made his Kerry senior debut today. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Despite their numerical advantage Kerry struggled to put Donegal away and Bonnerâ€™s side grew in confidence when McCleneghan slammed home a 37th minute goal. They would go on to hit five of the gameâ€™s next eight points to move ahead 1-13 to 1-11.

Kerry drew level courtesy of Geaney, who smashed a penalty over the bar, and Oâ€™Shea before McNiallais got in for Donegalâ€™s second goal in the 57th minute after a swift exchange of passes with Niall Oâ€™Donnell.

Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

That looked a crucial score but a pulsating finale produced plenty talking points. Geaney raised a green flag when he bundled the ball to the net in the 63rd minute before three Kerry points on the bounce from Oâ€™Brien, Oâ€™Shea and Killian Spillane pushed them in front to the delight of the home support in the attendance of 10,977.

Donegal had another kick in them when substitute Darach Oâ€™Connor got on the end of a long delivery to flick home their third goal.

There was still time for a pair of red cards to be brandished by referee Paddy Neilan and a pair of priceless points to be struck by Oâ€™Shea and Casey.

Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Scorers for Kerry: Sean Oâ€™Shea 0-7 (0-4f), Paul Geaney 1-2 (0-1 pen), Stephen Oâ€™Brien 1-1, Barry John Keane 0-2, Gavin Crowley, Ronan Shanahan, MicheÃ¡l Burns, David Clifford (0-1f), Daithi Casey, Killian Spillane 0-1 each.

Scorers for Donegal: Patrick McBrearty 0-10 (0-8f), Odhran MacNiallais 1-2, Darach Oâ€™Connor, Tony McClenaghan 1-0 each, Jamie Brennan, Stephen McBrearty 0-1 each.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes â€“ captain)

2. Cormac Coffey (Kerins Oâ€™Rahillys)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

7. Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks)

19. Barry Oâ€™Sullivan (Dingle)

9. Brendan Oâ€™Sullivan (Valentia)

10. MicheÃ¡l Burns (Dr. Crokes)

11. Sean Oâ€™Shea (Kenmare)

12. Stephen Oâ€™Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. Barry John Keane (Kerins Oâ€™Rahillys)

Subs

17. James Oâ€™Donoghue (Legion) for Keane (49)

18. Jack Savage (Kerins Oâ€™Rahillys) for Clifford (49)

21. Daithi Casey (Dr Crokes) for Barry Oâ€™Sullivan (55)

23. Killian Spillane (Templenoe) for Oâ€™Donoghue (55)

20. Matthew Flaherty (Dingle) for Coffey (60)

25. Brian Ã“ SeanachÃ¡in (Ballydonoghue) for Burns (68)

Donegal

1. Mark Anthony McGinley (St Michaelâ€™s)

2. Stephen McMenamin (Aodh Ruadh)

7. Eoghan BÃ¡n Gallagher (Killybegs)

3. Caolan Ward (St Eunanâ€™s)

6. Leo McLoone (Naomh Conaill)

17. Paul Brennan (Bundoran)

26. Tony McCleneghan (Moville)

8. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs â€“ captain)

9. Nathan Mullins (St Vincentâ€™s, Dublin)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar)

12. Caolan McGonigle (Buncrana)

10. Martin Oâ€™Reilly (SeÃ¡n MacCumhaill)

13. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar)

15. Odhran MacNiallais (Gaoth Dobhair)

21. Jamie Brennan (Bundoran)

Subs

16. Peter Boyle (Aodh Ruadh) for McGinley (inj) (17)

11. Niall Oâ€™Donnell (St Eunanâ€™s) for Brennan (half-time)

25. Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conaill) for McGonigle (42)

18. Stephen McBrearty (Kilcar) for Oâ€™Reilly (47)

14. Jason McGee (Cloughaneely) for McLoone (66)

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)

