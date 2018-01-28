It was a busy day of action around the country.
Afternoon all and welcome along to the opening Sunday afternoon of action in the Allianz GAA leagues.
Here’s the key fixtures today, we’ll be focusing on the Division 1 football and Division 1A hurling encounters.
Football
Division 1
Kerry v Donegal, Killarney, 2pm
Monaghan v Mayo, Clones, 2pm
Galway v Tyrone, Tuam, 2.30pm
Division 2
Louth v Down, Drogheda, 2pm
Roscommon v Meath, Dr Hyde Park, 2.30pm
Division 3
Armagh v Sligo, Athletic Grounds, 2pm
Fermanagh v Westmeath, Enniskillen, 2pm
Offaly v Longford, Tullamore, 2pm
Derry v Westmeath, Celtic Park, 2.30pm
Division 4
Antrim v Leitrim, Corrigan Park, 2pm
Wicklow v Waterford, Aughrim, 2pm
Hurling
Division 1A
Clare v Tipperary, Ennis, 2pm
Waterford v Wexford, Walsh Park, 2pm
Division 1B
Limerick v Laois, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm
Galway v Antrim, Pearse Stadium, 1.30pm
Galway 1-10 Antrim 0-11
Two point lead for Galway in the early match in Pearse Stadium that started at 1pm.
Kerry 0-1 Donegal 0-1
4 mins – Jamie Brennan and Barry John Keane, David Clifford with the assist, swap early points. Donegal have a couple of chances for a goal but Kerry scramble clear.
Monaghan 0-2 Mayo 0-0
4 mins – The hosts draw first blood in Clones through Karl O’Connell and Conor McCarthy.
Clare 0-3 Tipperary 0-2
7 mins – Meanwhile in Division 1A of the hurling, it’s tit-for-tat between Clare and Tipp in early exchanges. John Conlon hit the last score to put the Banner in front.
Kerry 0-3 Donegal 0-2
10 mins – Sean O’Shea and Patrick McBrearty from a free swap points before O’Shea arcs one over from play.
Throw-in delayed at Walsh Park.
Monaghan 0-2 Mayo 0-1
10 mins – The 2017 beaten All-Ireland finalist’s first score of the day comes through Andy Moran.
Kerry 0-5 Donegal 0-3
14 mins – McBrearty brought Donegal level before Kerry countered with a Keane score from play and an O’Shea effort from play.
Monaghan 0-3 Mayo 0-2Â
13 mins – Rising star Shane Garland opens his account for the Farney before Evan Regan cancels it out at the other end. This one is heating up nicely.
Down the divisions, here’s a look at the scores so far from the 2pm football throw-ins:
Division 2
Louth 0-2 Down 0-0
Division 3
Fermanagh 0-1 Wexford 0-1
Armagh 0-3 Sligo 0-0
Division 4
Antrim 0-3 LeitrimÂ 0-2
Goal for Kerry from Stephen O’Brien.
Clare 0-6 Tipperary 0-5
15 mins – It was level in Cusack Park at the quarter-hour mark but Cathal Malone has just edged Clare in front.
Clare 0-7 Tipperary 0-7
18 mins – All square yet again as Noel McGrath helps Tipp draw level.
Red card for Donegal’s Nathan Mullins.
That’s a massive setback for Donegal with Mullins sent-off on his debut after an off the ball tussle involving Kerry’s Brendan O’Sullivan. O’Brien’s goal for Kerry moments before came courtesy of the ball being fed to him by David Clifford.
Monaghan 0-5 Mayo 0-4
20 mins – Jack McCarron has sprung to life and got his second of the day in Clones. It’s a tough, physical game so far.
Division 2 FL latest
Down 0-4 Louth 0-2
Division 1B HL latest
Limerick 0-7 Laois 0-5
Waterford 0-0 Wexford 0-7
17 mins – Lee Chin has just scored his second free for Wexford. Mark Fanning has hit three of his own.
Clare 0-9 Tipperary 0-9
24 mins – John Conlon and Cathal Malone tagged on two more for Clare while Jason Forde then equalised matters.
Monaghan 0-6 Mayo 0-6
26 mins – Another free for Regan to draw the game level.
Waterford 0-1 Wexford 0-7Â
19 mins – Jake Dillon finally gets Waterford off the mark.
Division 3 FLÂ latest
Waterford 0-2 Wexford 0-8
23 mins – Pauric Mahony adds another after an extremely slow start from Waterford.
Kerry 1-6 Donegal 0-6
14-man Donegal hanging in there with McBrearty notching a brace of pointed frees.
Galway 1-18 Antrim 1-16
Two point lead for Galway in the early Division 1B HL match in Pearse Stadium.
Clare 0-12 Tipperary 0-10
33 mins – Two points in it in Cusack Park.
Galway 1-1 Tyrone 0-0
5 mins – Early days in the late Division 1 FL throw-in and Damien Comer is running riot.
Monaghan 0-7 Mayo 0-7
34 mins – Mayo took the lead for the first time on 32 minutes before Karl O’Connell hit a super score to restore parity.
Kerry 1-8 Donegal 0-8
Sean O’Shea and Ronan Shanahan on target for Kerry with McBrearty (2) replying for Donegal.
Half-Time: Kerry 1-8 Donegal 0-8
Waterford 0-4 Wexford 0-11
30 mins – Mahony seems to be running the show for Waterford but quite a margin has opened.
Half-time: Clare 0-13 Tipperary 0-10
Galway 1-2 Tyrone 0-0
12 mins – Tyrone are under pressure in Tuam and yet to open their account. They’ve notched up three wides.
Galway 1-2 Tyrone 0-1
15 mins – Tiernan McCann finally gets the Ulster outfit up and running.
Half-time: Waterford 0-6 Wexford 0-12
Half-time around the grounds from the 2pm FL throw-ins:
Division 1
- Kerry 1-8 Donegal 0-8
- Monaghan 0-7 Mayo 0-7
Division 2
- Louth 0-4 Down 0-7
Division 3
- Fermanagh 2-4 Sligo 0-2
- Armagh 0-10 Sligo 0-2
Division 4
- Antrim 0-6 Leitrim 0-4
Hurling-wise it’s half-time (unless stated):
Division 1A
- Clare 0-13 Tipperary 0-10
- Waterford 0-6 Wexford 0-12
Division 1B
- Galway 1-19 Antrim 1-16 (FT)
- Limerick 1-12 Laois 0-7
Goal for Donegal from Tony McCleneghan.
Derry 1-5 Westmeath 2-4
25 mins – The latest from the other late (2.30pm) Division 3 FL throw-in at Celtic Park.
Galway 1-3 Tyrone 0-3
Things go from bad to worse for Tyrone, they’re down to 14 with Darren McCurry shown a straight red.
Clare 0-14 Tipperary 0-11
40 mins – Podge Collins is on for the Banner and Malone has added another score.
Kerry 1-11 Donegal 1-10
42 mins – That McCleneghan goal keeping Donegal in the hunt as they are only a point adrift.
Monaghan 0-7 Mayo 0-9
42 mins – Paddy Durcan and Neil Douglas (free) have given the visitors a two-point lead in Clones.
Clare 0-16 Tipperary 0-12
47 mins – The Banner are four points up with David Reidy among the latest scorers at Cusack Park.
Monaghan 0-8 Mayo 0-9
45 mins – Jack McCarron has pulled one back for the Farney.
Donegal 1-12 Kerry 1-11
48 mins – Donegal go a point ahead thanks to substitute Stephen McBrearty. Kerry bring in Jack Savage and James O’Donoghue for David Clifford and Barry John Keane.
Waterford 0-7 Wexford 0-13Â
38 mins – Back underway inÂ Walsh Park with Lee Chin and Jamie Barron trading scores.
Clare 0-16 Tipperary 0-14
50 mins – Two in it as Sean Curran splits the posts for Tipp.
Monaghan 0-9 Mayo 0-10
50 mins – David Garland pulled the scoreboard level before Regan was on song with a free at the other end to restore Mayo’s one-point lead.
Half-time: Galway 1-3 Tyrone 0-3
Waterford 0-10 Wexford 0-13
42 mins – Waterford with the momentum now with four points in-a-row to reduce the deficit to three.
Clare 0-17 Tipperary 0-16
55 mins – One-point game at Cusack Park.
Waterford 0-10 Wexford 1-13
44 mins – GOAL for Wexford, and it’s David Dunne to bring a halt to the host’s momentum.
Goal for Donegal from Odhran MacNiallais!
Monaghan 0-9 Mayo 0-12
55 mins – It’s a three-point game in Clones as Mayo get on top — Neil Douglas with a 45 and then a free-kick after. He has five now.
Clare 0-18 Tipperary 0-17
59 mins – Jason Forde equalises before Reidy puts Clare one up one once again.
Monaghan 0-10 Mayo 0-12
60 mins – Black card for Diarmuid O’Connor while Conor McCarthy points the resultant free to make it a two-point game again. Cillian O’Connor has been sprung from the bench.
Goal for Kerry from Paul Geaney!
Waterford 0-11 Wexford 1-15
Davy Fitz’s men have drove on since rattling the net as Lee Chin slots another free.
Donegal 2-14 Kerry 2-14
Kerry cut Donegal’s lead to the minimum through that Geaney goal before Stephen O’Brien is set up by club-mate Sean O’Shea for a point.
Monaghan 0-11 Mayo 0-12
62 mins – Niall Kearns points for Monaghan as they look to finish this clash out strong. Set for an interesting final few minutes with one in it.
Clare 0-20 Tipperary 0-18
67 mins gone in Cusack Park as fresh legs are introduced by both sides.
Kerry 2-15 Donegal 2-14
And Kerry edge ahead courtesy of a Sean O’Shea pointed free.
Monaghan 0-12 Mayo 0-12
66 mins – The sides are level as Conor McCarthy nails a free.
Galway 1-3 Tyrone 0-4
37 mins – Conor McAliskey opens the second-half scoring in Tuam.
Clare 0-20 Tipperary 0-19
70 mins – Forde makes it a one-point game.
Waterford 0-13 Wexford 2-18
60 mins – Second goal for David Dunne!
Goal for Donegal from Darach O’Connor.
Monaghan down to 14 as Ryan Wylie is dismissed. All square, four minutes added.
Donegal 3-14 Kerry 2-16
Donegal ahead deep in injury-time, dramatic finish.
Full-time: Clare 1-21 Tipperary 0-19
Late goal there as the Banner win by five.
Kerry 3-14 Donegal 2-17
Sean O’Shea free brings Kerry level, great kick.
Monaghan are down to 13 now with two sent off in two minutes.
Monaghan 0-12 Mayo 0-13
Late, late drama in Clones with boos for decisions the referee has made. Looks like Paddy Durcan has just got the winner, is there time left for Monaghan to equalise?
Full-Time: Kerry 2-18 Donegal 3-14
Full-time: Monaghan 0-12 Mayo 0-13
Daithi Casey got clear for the winning score for Kerry. Both sides had a player sent-off in injury time, Kerry’s Gavin Crowley and Donegal’s Tony McCleneghan.
Galway 1-5 Tyrone 0-4
46 mins – Brannigan with his second of the game as Tyrone get going in the second half.
Waterford 0-17 Wexford 2-20
Austin Gleeson and Pauric Mahony help close the gap, but Lee Chin and David Dunne respond at the other end. Dunne has 2-2 to his name.
Division 1B HL full-time scores:
- Galway 1-19 Antrim 1-16
- Limerick 1-25 Laois 0-18
Full-time: Waterford 0-19 Wexford 2-20
Galway 1-7 Tyrone 0-4
55 mins – Shane Walsh from long range to drive the Tribesmen on.
Full-time around the grounds from the FL fixtures down the divisions:
Division 2
- Louth 0-11 Down 1-14
Division 3
- Fermanagh 3-7 Wexford 2-5
- Armagh 2-17 Sligo 0-9
Division 4
- Antrim 0-15 Leitrim 0-5
Galway 1-7 Tyrone 0-8
66 mins – A two-point match. Ronan O’Neill has just kicked over a free, this is getting edgy from a Galway perspective.
Galway 1-8 Tyrone 0-8
70 mins – Comer points as Galway lead by three.
Galway 1-9 Tyrone 0-8
74 mins – Plenty of late drama with red cards and yellow cards, Tyrone finish with 13 players.
Full-time: Galway 1-9 Tyrone 0-8
And two final scores from the late throw-ins:
DivisionÂ 2 FL
- Roscommon 2-12 Meath 2-12
Division 3 FLÂ
- Derry 2-14 Westmeath 2-17
That’s all from us after a busy afternoon of league openers. There’ll be plenty of match reports, wraps, reaction and analysis throughout the evening, so stay up to date on The42. You can also check results in full on our score centre, which will be updated in the coming moments.
Thanks for reading and enjoy your evening.
