Sigerson Cup winning midfield duo back as Kerry make 4 changes for Galway game

UCD SIGERSON CUP winning midfielders Barry O’Sullivan and Jack Barry both return to the starting Kerry team for Sunday’s clash with Galway while attacker David Clifford also comes into the side.

Manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has brought O’Sullivan and Barry back into his side after they missed last Sunday’s loss to Monaghan due to their involvement in the Sigerson Cup final the day before as UCD triumphed against NUI Galway.

Clifford comes in at corner-forward and there’s also a start between the posts for goalkeeper Brian Kelly for the Austin Stack Park clash.

Shane Murphy, Andrew Barry, Brendan O’Sullivan and Jack Savage make way for the tie against a Galway team with a perfect record so far from their three league games played.

Kerry

1. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)

2. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)

7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes – captain)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. Barry John Keane (Kerins O’Rahillys)

Subs

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17. Brendan O’Sullivan (Valentia)

18 . Éanna Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht)

19. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

20. Daithi Casey (Dr Crokes)

21. Michael Geaney (Dingle)

22. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

23. Matthew Flaherty (Dingle)

24. Brian Ó Seanacháin (Ballydonoghue)

25. Fionn Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes)

26. Mark Griffin (St Michael’s-Foilmore)

27. Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys)

28. Cormac Coffey (Kerins O’RahillyS)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!