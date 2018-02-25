  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 25 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

2,724 Views 1 Comment
Share

Fixtures

Division 1
Donegal v Kildare, 2pm
Kerry v Galway, 2.30pm

Division 2
Cork v Cavan, 1pm
Down v Clare, 2pm
Louth v Roscommon, 2pm

Division 3
Westmeath v Sligo, 2pm
Longford v Wexford, 2.30pm
Offaly v Armagh, 2.30pm

Division 4
Wicklow v Laois, 2pm
Leitrim v Limerick, 2pm
London v Antrim, 2.30pm

*************************

Division 2 latest
Clare in front 1-1 to 0-3 against Down while Roscommon have raced 0-4 to 0-0 clear of Louth.

Kildare 1-0 Donegal 0-1
Tommy Moolick sets Flynn up to net for the Lilywhites with Odhran MacNiallais replying with a point for Donegal.

Cavan 0-11 Cork 0-6
Enda Flanagan pushes Cavan clear by five points.

Clare 1-0 Down 0-0
Superb start for the Banner as Sean O’Donoghue nets for Colm Collins team.

Cavan 0-10 Cork 0-5
Cavan push five points clear early in the second half courtesy of an Adrian Cole point.

Afternoon all and welcome to our coverage of today’s action in the Allianz football league.

Early news from Division 2 in Páirc Ui Chaoimh as Cavan are ahead 0-9 to 0-5 against Cork at half-time in a game which started at 1pm.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
LIVE: Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League
LIVE: Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League
Kante: 'We showed we have the ability to do something against Barcelona'
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
DUBLIN
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
Grand Slam hopes alive as Ireland notch bonus-point win against Wales
How tech firms outside Dublin are luring staff away from the capital
FOOTBALL
Suarez treble and Messi masterclass settle Catalan clash as Barca dazzle
Suarez treble and Messi masterclass settle Catalan clash as Barca dazzle
Stunning Troy Deeney finish moves Watford six clear of trouble against struggling Toffees
'A joy to watch for everybody': Klopp delighted with Liverpool's rout of West Ham
IRELAND
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Last year's defeat in Edinburgh still rankles in Grand Slam-chasing Ireland squad
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
SIX NATIONS
Ireland 'a work in progress' but limited prep time presents challenges ahead of Wales
Ireland 'a work in progress' but limited prep time presents challenges ahead of Wales
Ireland well positioned to claim Six Nations but Schmidt concerned about defence
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie