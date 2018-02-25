Big Division 1 games today in Tralee and Ballyshannon.
Fixtures
Division 1
Donegal v Kildare, 2pm
Kerry v Galway, 2.30pm
Division 2
Cork v Cavan, 1pm
Down v Clare, 2pm
Louth v Roscommon, 2pm
Division 3
Westmeath v Sligo, 2pm
Longford v Wexford, 2.30pm
Offaly v Armagh, 2.30pm
Division 4
Wicklow v Laois, 2pm
Leitrim v Limerick, 2pm
London v Antrim, 2.30pm
Division 2 latest
Clare in front 1-1 to 0-3 against Down while Roscommon have raced 0-4 to 0-0 clear of Louth.
Kildare 1-0 Donegal 0-1
Tommy Moolick sets Flynn up to net for the Lilywhites with Odhran MacNiallais replying with a point for Donegal.
Cavan 0-11 Cork 0-6
Enda Flanagan pushes Cavan clear by five points.
Goal for Kildare from Daniel Flynn!
Clare 1-0 Down 0-0
Superb start for the Banner as Sean O’Donoghue nets for Colm Collins team.
Cavan 0-10 Cork 0-5
Cavan push five points clear early in the second half courtesy of an Adrian Cole point.
A quick recap on last night’s action which saw good outings for the footballers of Dublin, Monaghan, Tipperary and Carlow.
Afternoon all and welcome to our coverage of today’s action in the Allianz football league.
Early news from Division 2 in Páirc Ui Chaoimh as Cavan are ahead 0-9 to 0-5 against Cork at half-time in a game which started at 1pm.
