Historic Munster hurling league win for Kerry as they see off Cork by ten points in Tralee

KERRY CLAIMED A notable senior hurling victory over Cork today when they ran out 1-23 to 1-13 victors at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

The Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league tie was a dead rubber clash as both sides were out of the reckoning after losing their ties in the opening two rounds. Elsewhere today Limerick defeated Clare in the final of the competition at the Gaelic Grounds.

But it was still a historic moment for Kerry hurling as manager Fintan Oâ€™Connor saw his team claim a ten-point success against a Cork outfit who had former Kingdom boss John Meyler at the helm.

Radio Kerry Sport pointed out the historic nature of the result with the last known Kerry success over Cork in a senior hurling encounter occurring way back in 1891 when club sides represented the counties with Ballyduff defeating Blackrock by 2-7 to 0-3.

Cork fielded an experimental team with captain Luke Meade the only member of last summerâ€™s Munster title winning squad. The Rebels went ahead 0-5 to 0-4 during the first half before Kerry struck 1-6 with Colm Harty providing their goal.

Shane Conway, Shane Nolan and Sean Weir all raised white flags as Kerry went in front 1-13 to 0-6 at the break.Â They protected that winning position to have a ten-point cushion by the final whistle.

Kerry begin their Allianz hurling league campaign on Sunday 28 January with a trip to Ruislip to face London in Division 2A. Cork start their league run at home to Kilkenny in PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh on Saturday 27 January.

