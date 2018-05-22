This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kerry Ladies confirmed for championship double-bill with men's Munster semi

The Kingdom’s ladies will open proceedings at Fitzgerald Stadium on 3 June.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 22 May 2018, 6:01 PM
KERRY LADIES FOOTBALL has been handed a welcome lift with confirmation that they will share a championship double-bill with the Kingdom’s men in Killarney.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s side open their bid for a sixth straight provincial crown when they host Clare in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday 3 June.

And it was confirmed today that the Kerry senior ladies will take on the Waterford ladies in the opening game of a double-header that day.

The ladies’ match throws in at 1.30pm, followed by the men’s game at 3.30pm.

The news comes as a timely boost following a difficult few months for the ladies’ game in Kerry.

Minor manager Jonathan Griffin was controversially sacked by the county board via email in February sparking a row which saw multiple officials resign before Griffin was reinstated.

Source: Kerry Ladies Gaelic Football/Facebook

Kerry’s seniors were then relegated from Division 1 following a winless campaign in which their only victory on the field of play — against Mayo — was subsequently overturned after they were found to have fielded an ineligible player.

Senior manager Graham Shine stepped down following the relegation, with Eddie Sheehy taking over the role on an interim basis.

‘I think he’ll regret not talking to them’ – Eoin Kelly on Michael Ryan’s refusal to speak to media

