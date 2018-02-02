Ó Beaglaoich makes immediate return from club duty as Kerry stick with young guns

AN GHAELTACHT YOUNGSTER Brian Ó Beaglaoich comes straight into the Kerry team for Saturday night’s mouthwatering tie against Mayo at Elverys MacHale Park.

Ó Beaglaoich’s club were knocked out in the All-Ireland club intermediate semi-final by Moy last weekend, but the defender has immediately returned to county duty and replaces Cormac Coffey in the Kingdom defence.

Fellow An Ghaeltacht star Eanna O Conchuir has been added to the bench following his 1-3 haul for DCU in their recent Sigerson Cup win over Dundalk IT.

In the only other change for Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s men, Jack Barry comes in for Brendan O’Sullivan at midfield.

Mayo have named an unchanged team from last weekend’s victory over Monaghan in Clones. In the only positional switch, Stephen Coen swaps with Shane Nally.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)

2. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

7. Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. Barry John Keane (Kerins O’Rahillys)

Subs

16. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)

17. Brendan O’Sullivan (Valentia)

18. Cormac Coffey (Kerins O’Rahillys)

19. Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys)

20. Dáithí Casey (Dr. Crokes)

21. Matthew Flaherty (Dingle)

22.Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

23. Brian Ó Seanacháin (Ballydonoghue)

24. Greg Horan (Austin Stacks)

25. Andrew Barry (Na Gaeil)

26. Éanna Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht)

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)

4. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Jason Gibbons (Ballintubber)

9. Shane Nally (Garrymore)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Neil Douglas (Castlebar Mitchels)

14. Evan Regan (Ballina Stephenites)

15. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

