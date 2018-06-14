Jack O'Connor unveils Kerry team filled with All-Ireland minor winners for Munster U20 opener

KERRY BOSS JACK Oâ€™Connor has revealed his starting side for their EirGrid Munster U20 football quarter-final tomorrow evening against Limerick and itâ€™s packed with All-Ireland minor winners.

Kerry U20 football manager Jack O'Connor. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Despite being without attacking stars Sean Oâ€™Shea and David Clifford, who are part of the Kerry senior side gearing up for the Munster final against Cork on Saturday week, Oâ€™Connor is able to select a strong side.

Eleven of the side featured at some stage in Kerryâ€™s 2016 All-Ireland minor final victory over Galway are named here. Defenders David Naughton, Stefan Okunbar, Mike Breen, Graham Oâ€™Sullivan and Daniel Oâ€™Brien, the midfield pairing of Mark Ryan and Diarmuid Oâ€™Connor, along with attackers Cormac Linnane, Dara Moynihan, David Shaw and Bryan Sweeney played against the Tribesmen.

David Shaw hit the net for Kerry in the 2017 All-Ireland minor football final. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Defender MicheÃ¡l Reidy was part of the squad for that success in Croke Park two years ago.

Goalkeeper Deividas Uosis, wing-forward Fiachra Clifford and corner-forward Donal Oâ€™Sullivan all started in last Septemberâ€™s All-Ireland minor final triumph against Derry.

Kerry's Fiachra Clifford celebrates scoring their third goal of the game in last year's All-Ireland minor final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Limerick announced their side earlier in the week for a game which will start in Newcastlewest tomorrow evening is 7pm.

Kerry

1. Deividas Uosis (Dingle)

2. David Naughton (Dr. Crokes)

3. Stefan Okunbar (Na Gaeil)

4. MicheÃ¡l Reidy (Ballymacelligott)

5. Mike Breen (Beaufort)

6. Graham Oâ€™Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

7. Daniel Oâ€™Brien (Glenflesk)

8. Mark Ryan (Rathmore)

9. Diarmuid Oâ€™Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers)

11. Cormac Linnane (Beale)

12. Dara Moynihan (Spa, Killarney)

13. Donal Oâ€™Sullivan (Kilgarvan â€“ captain)

14. Bryan Sweeney (Listowel Emmets)

15. David Shaw (Dr. Crokes)

Subs

16. Brian Lonergan (Ballymacelligott)

17. Patrick Warren (Gneeveguilla)

18. Brian Friel (Rathmore)

19. MicheÃ¡l Foley (Ballydonoghue)

20. Eddie Horan (Scartaglen)

21. Sean Oâ€™Leary (Kilcummin)

22. Cian Gammell (Killarney Legion)

23. Michael Potts (Dr. Crokes)

24. CiarÃ¡n Kennedy (Beaufort)

Limerick

1. Mark Oâ€™Callaghan (Ballylanders)

2. Cillian Ferris (Ballysteen)

3. Karl Maloney (Crecora Mainister)

4. Adam Riordan (Fr Caseys)

5. Oran Collins (Adare)

6. Daniel Enright (Monaleen)

7. Lee Woulfe (Newcastlewest)

8. Rob Childs (Galtee Gaels) Captain

9. Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins)

10. Padraig McGrath (Galtee Gaels)

11. Adam Storan (Mungret St Pauls)

12. Liam Kennedy (St Kieranâ€™s)

13. Calvin Moran (St Patricks)

14. Adam Kearns (St Senanâ€™s)

15. Barry Coleman (Rathkeale)

Subs

16. Cian Walsh (St Senanâ€™s)

17. James Cummins (Galbally)

18. Adam Lacey (Knockaderry)

19. Evan Gilvarry (Na Piarsaigh)

20. Nathan Byrne (Galbally)

21. Gearoid Brennan (Claughaun)

22. Darragh Lane (Adare)

23. Jack Downey (Oola)

24. Diarmaid Kelly (Newcastlewest)

