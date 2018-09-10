Tommy Walsh bags two goals as O'Rahilly's stun champions Dr Crokes in Kerry

TRAILING BY NINE points after 50 minutes, Kerins O’Rahilly’s launched a stunning comeback to defeat reigning champions Dr Crokes by 3-18 to 2-17 in the Kerry SFC.

Former Kerry All-Ireland winner and Sydney Swans player Tommy Walsh grabbed two goals and Karl Mullins netted their third goal in stoppage-time to seal a four-point win.

The win sends Kerins O’Rahilly’s into the quarter-finals while Dr Crokes must now overcome An Gaeltacht in the round 3 to make the last eight.

Elsewhere in round 2A, James O’Donoghue posted 1-6 as Killarney Legion saw off Mid Kerry by 2-13 to 2-9. David Clifford scored 2-2 in East Kerry’s 6-15 to 2-10 hammering of Dingle, while Kieran Donaghy was among the goals in Austin Stacks’ 4-7 to 1-15 win over 2017 finalists South Kerry.

In round 2B, which featured the eight losers from round 1, St Kieran’s defeated Feale Rangers by 1-14 to 1-13 and Rathmore enjoyed a 0-17 to 0-15 win over Kenmare Shamrocks. Kenmare District were on the receiving end of a 2-18 to 0-5 loss to An Ghaeltacht and St. Brendan’s defeated Shannon Rangers by 6-11 to 0-16.

Kerry senior football championship round 3

1. South Kerry v Rathmore

2. Mid Kerry v St. Brendan’s

3. Dr. Crokes v An Ghaeltacht

4. Dingle v St. Kieran’s

Kerry senior football championship quarter-finals

1. Killarney Legion v round 3 winners

2. Kerins O’Rahilly’s v round 3 winners

3. Austin Stacks v round 3 winners

4. East Kerry v round 3 winners

