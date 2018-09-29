This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 29 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Geelong's O'Connor makes surprise return as Geaney double steers Dingle into semi-final

Tommy Walsh and David Moran bagged goals as Kerins O’Rahillys also advanced.

By Paul Brennan Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 9:47 PM
1 hour ago 4,259 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4261270

Dingle 3-9

Austin Stacks 0-9

THREE FIRST-HALF goals – including a double from Paul Geaney – insured Dingle were the first team into the Kerry county senior football championship semi-finals after they accounted for 2014 county champions Austin Stacks in a temperamental game in Tralee this evening.

Dingle sprung a surprise before throw-in with the inclusion of AFL player Marc O’Connor in their starting team, and the gamble paid off to a certain extent.

The former Kerry minor team captain and current Geelong Cats player was detailed to play in a sweeper role in front of Kieran Donaghy and he fulfilled the task quite well, despite not having played a competitive Gaelic football match for almost two years.

However, the 21-year only lasted 45 minutes on the field before being black-carded for an off the ball foul that led to a massed brawl after Kieran Donaghy took exception to O’Connor’s foul. By that stage Dingle were still fairly much in control, leading 3-5 to 0-8, having led 3-4 to 0-3 at half time.

The west Kerry club were leading 0-3 to 0-1 when Geaney gathered a rebound off a post and smashed the ball to the Stacks net, and five minutes later Paul Geaney flicked his cousin Mikey’s high ball in off a post and Matthew Flaherty reacted best to poke the loose ball to the net to make it 2-3 to 0-1.

Stacks engineered a couple of points but their defence was caught badly again when Paul Devane’s inviting ball across goal was slapped to the net by Paul Geaney to leave Dingle well in control at the interval, leading by 10 points.

Stacks started the second half with four points in the first seven minutes, and O’Connor’s dismissal should have helped the Tralee club further, but they never really threatened for a goal that they desperately needed.

Kerry defender Tom O’Sullivan scored three points for Dingle in the second half as they closed out the game against a Stacks team that saw their championship peter out in the most disappointing fashion. 

Tommy Walsh Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Kerins O’Rahillys 3-11

St Brendans 1-15

Despite scoring just four points in the second half Kerins O’Rahillys booked their place in the semi-finals of the Kerry county SFC after a jittery two-point win over divisional team St Brendans in what was, in essence, a Tralee derby.

O’Rahillys laid the platform for victory with three goals in the opening quarter as they threatened to have this contest done and dusted by half time – and they should have had – but they made hard work of it for themselves in the second half as St Brendan launched a staunch comeback.

St Brendans opened the scoring but David Moran struck for an O’Rahillys goal when play resumed after an injury delay, and then substitute Tom Hoare lashed in a second to make it 2-1 to 0-2. Moments later Tommy Walsh flicked an under-hit Jack Savage free to the net and the club side were coasting, 3-3 to 0-3, after 16 minutes.

A Niall Sheehy goal in the 24th minute helped St Brendans close the margin to a more manageable five points, 3-7 to 1-8, at half time, but O’Rahillys looked the more capable side, with Moran dominating at midfield in the absence of his Kerry midfield partner, Jack Barry, for St Brendans.

Savage converted a couple of frees in the third quarter for O’Rahillys but St Brendans had the deficit down to two points, 3-9 to 1-13, at the three-quarter mark as O’Rahillys couldn’t buy a score.

Gavin O’Brien had the ball in the net for the Tralee club but it was disallowed for a square ball, but St Brendans couldn’t manufacture the second goal they so desperately needed, and late scores from defenders Cormac Coffey and Karl Mullins pushed O’Rahillys over the winning line and into the last four.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Brennan
@Brennan_PB
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    League cup draw sends Lampard back to Stamford Bridge while West Ham host Spurs
    League cup draw sends Lampard back to Stamford Bridge while West Ham host Spurs
    Juve deal Serie A title rivals Napoli an early blow in Turin
    Messi and Munir combine in the 84th minute to prevent another Barcelona defeat
    TIGER WOODS
    Tiger Woods 'emotionally tired', says Furyk
    Tiger Woods 'emotionally tired', says Furyk
    'Pretty pissed off' - Tiger Woods frustrated with Ryder Cup display following three defeats
    Molinari faces Woods again in foursome matches as afternoon session gets underway
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Stunning late strike by super sub Sturridge keeps Liverpool unbeaten
    Stunning late strike by super sub Sturridge keeps Liverpool unbeaten
    Matt Doherty provides another assist as Wolves beat Saints, while Kane bags brace for Spurs
    Unai Emery's swaggering Arsenal secure fifth Premier League win in a row with two goals in final 10 minutes
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'It can't just be Pogba': Ferdinand suggests Man United mutiny under Mourinho
    'It can't just be Pogba': Ferdinand suggests Man United mutiny under Mourinho
    As it happened: West Ham vs Man United, Premier League
    Waiting game for Cahill at Chelsea amid talk of Mourinho reunion at Man United

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie