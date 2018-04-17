  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The journey is better than the end' – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign

De Bruyne felt Manchester City’s Premier League campaign as a whole was enjoyable.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 7:59 AM
1 hour ago 700 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3961785
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne

MANCHESTER CITY STAR Kevin De Bruyne was unfazed by how his side officially clinched the Premier League title, insisting he had enjoyed the “whole journey”.

Manchester United’s shock defeat to West Brom handed City the title with five games remaining.

De Bruyne said he had enjoyed his team’s league campaign as a whole, a season during which they have scored 93 goals and lost just twice.

“I’ve enjoyed the whole season. Sometimes the journey is better than the end,” the Belgium international said.

“It’s a quick moment of enjoyment, when you look back it’s been a great season. The team’s been great, everybody has done their part, then you have to feel happy I think.

“It’s not always the end result. OK, it’s the most important, but in the end you live 250 days to enjoy an hour, maybe a few days.

“It fills you with happiness but we still need to enjoy the whole journey.”

De Bruyne said the way City officially claimed the title was unimportant, with their success confirmed after United’s surprise 1-0 loss to West Brom at Old Trafford.

“I don’t care, I just want to win the title,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter what way, obviously it maybe feels different when you’re on the pitch but in the end nobody will care about that. You just want to win the league.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

David Moyes surprised by Joe Hart error

Unbelievable scenes in the Bundesliga as team recalled from dressing room after belated penalty award

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
FOOTBALL
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
'The journey is better than the end' – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
David Moyes surprised by Joe Hart error
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
McClean: 'It helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man Utd braced for busy summer as Neville calls on Mourinho to clear house
Man Utd braced for busy summer as Neville calls on Mourinho to clear house
37-year-old Crouch comes off the bench to score, but it's not enough to hand Stoke much-needed win
Mauricio Pochettino defends under-fire Tottenham goalkeeper
MANCHESTER CITY
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
After claiming the title, Man City on course to break Chelsea's record Premier League points tally
Jose Mourinho: 'City won because they were the best team'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie