De Bruyne returns to training early ahead of Liverpool showdown

The Belgian (pictured with Brian Kidd) wearing a brace on his leg early on in the recovery.

MANCHESTER CITY MIDFIELDER Kevin De Bruyne returned to training earlier than expected today following a knee injury he suffered in August.

Pictures appeared on De Bruyne’s and City’s official Twitter accounts showing him taking part in a session with his team-mates.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined since injuring his knee in a training session in mid-August.

City announced at the time that Belgium international De Bruyne, who did not require surgery, was expected to be out for around three months.

In his absence, City have climbed to the top of the Premier League, four consecutive wins taking them clear of Liverpool on goal difference.

The English champions face Hoffenheim away in the Champions League tomorrow (5.55pm), before a clash with title rivals Liverpool at Anfield this Sunday (4.30pm).

