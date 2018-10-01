This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 1 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

De Bruyne returns to training early ahead of Liverpool showdown

One of Man City’s key players has been out of action with a knee injury since August.

By AFP Monday 1 Oct 2018, 5:36 PM
1 hour ago 2,411 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4263323
The Belgian (pictured with Brian Kidd) wearing a brace on his leg early on in the recovery.
Image: Martin Rickett
The Belgian (pictured with Brian Kidd) wearing a brace on his leg early on in the recovery.
The Belgian (pictured with Brian Kidd) wearing a brace on his leg early on in the recovery.
Image: Martin Rickett

MANCHESTER CITY MIDFIELDER Kevin De Bruyne returned to training earlier than expected today following a knee injury he suffered in August.

Pictures appeared on De Bruyne’s and City’s official Twitter accounts showing him taking part in a session with his team-mates.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined since injuring his knee in a training session in mid-August.

City announced at the time that Belgium international De Bruyne, who did not require surgery, was expected to be out for around three months.

In his absence, City have climbed to the top of the Premier League, four consecutive wins taking them clear of Liverpool on goal difference.

The English champions face Hoffenheim away in the Champions League tomorrow (5.55pm), before a clash with title rivals Liverpool at Anfield this Sunday (4.30pm). 

View this post on Instagram

Back in training! 💪🏼

A post shared by Kevin De Bruyne (@kevindebruyne) on

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Police investigating after assistant referee struck by object during Rangers game
    Police investigating after assistant referee struck by object during Rangers game
    Mourinho: Some Manchester United players care more than others
    Maradona urges Messi to retire from Argentina duty: 'The U15s lose and it's his fault'
    MUNSTER
    Leavy, Ryan and McGrath back to boost Leinster for Munster showdown
    Leavy, Ryan and McGrath back to boost Leinster for Munster showdown
    'The challenge is to do it against the best club team in Europe and possibly the world'
    'With the injury to Conor it was important to get a world-class player in'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    De Bruyne returns to training early ahead of Liverpool showdown
    De Bruyne returns to training early ahead of Liverpool showdown
    Out-of-sorts Sanchez a prime example of Man United's growing problems
    United defender shifts blame away from Mourinho after 'awful' West Ham loss

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie