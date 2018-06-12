Warriors to offer Durant 'whatever he wants' to keep NBA champions together

THE GOLDEN STATE Warriors are prepared to offer Kevin Durant “whatever deal he wants” to keep the star forward.

Durant apparently wants to stay with the Warriors but Golden State will do everything they can to make sure he does.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers told reporters on Monday that Durant can sign whatever contract he wants.

“I’d love to have him for 10 years,” Myers said (via The Athletic).

Look what he did for us last year. He did us a great service. So, he’s earned the right to sign whatever deal he wants. I just want him to sign a deal.

“I want him to be happy and want him to know we want him as long as he wants to be here.”

Durant signed a two-year, $51.25million contract with the Warriors in July 2016.

The Warriors won back-to-back championships and Durant earned two straight Finals MVP awards during that contract.

Durant reportedly declined his player option for 2018-19 in mid-April and he will become an unrestricted free agent.

But Durant told ESPN during the NBA Finals he plans to re-sign with the Warriors.

