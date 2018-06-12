This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 12 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Warriors to offer Durant 'whatever he wants' to keep NBA champions together

The Dubs have lost just one home playoff game on the way to back-to-back NBA titles since Durant signed.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Jun 2018, 9:27 AM
1 hour ago 1,133 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4066021
Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant

THE GOLDEN STATE Warriors are prepared to offer Kevin Durant “whatever deal he wants” to keep the star forward.

Durant apparently wants to stay with the Warriors but Golden State will do everything they can to make sure he does.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers told reporters on Monday that Durant can sign whatever contract he wants.

“I’d love to have him for 10 years,” Myers said (via The Athletic).

Look what he did for us last year. He did us a great service. So, he’s earned the right to sign whatever deal he wants. I just want him to sign a deal.

“I want him to be happy and want him to know we want him as long as he wants to be here.”

Durant signed a two-year, $51.25million contract with the Warriors in July 2016.

The Warriors won back-to-back championships and Durant earned two straight Finals MVP awards during that contract.

Durant reportedly declined his player option for 2018-19 in mid-April and he will become an unrestricted free agent.

But Durant told ESPN during the NBA Finals he plans to re-sign with the Warriors.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Talks for 48-team World Cup put on hold - Infantino
IRELAND
Analysis: The CJ Stander non-try that could have changed the first Test
Analysis: The CJ Stander non-try that could have changed the first Test
'They're pretty angry, grumbly, walking around like bears with sore heads'
Once a viral hit, Tongan Thor now making an explosive impact for Wallabies
HURLING
'I have decided not to seek another term' - Laois searching for new hurling boss as Kelly departs
'I have decided not to seek another term' - Laois searching for new hurling boss as Kelly departs
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
PREMIER LEAGUE
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of â¬65 million Liverpool bid
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of €65 million Liverpool bid
Barcelona sell Spanish winger Deulofeu to Watford for €13m
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie