  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 29 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's been painful to look at for the last few years. I think I can improve it' - taking charge of Offaly

New Faithful hurling boss Kevin Martin has a tough task ahead of him.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 29 Dec 2017, 11:20 AM
7 hours ago 4,145 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3772919

ON THE FACE of it, the Offaly managerial position isn’t the most attractive job in hurling.

Offaly team huddle Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The Faithful are ranked as 500-1 outsiders to win the All-Ireland and only avoided a Division 1B relegation play-off last year on scoring difference.

Having watched Offaly’s fortunes take a nose-dive in the last decade, a major source of motivation for Kevin Martin to take the job was helping lift the county out of its decline.

“I suppose we’re all guilty of giving out about our own county team – and I would have been at it myself the last couple of years,” he says. “And people were saying, ‘Well, sure go do something about it.’ Even my own family and that.

“Of course it’s always an honour to train your own county team anyway. A lot of work has to be done but, in fairness to the players, they’re after buying into it now so far and hopefully, fingers crossed, things will look up.

“I’m going to try and improve things and that’s basically why I’m gone in. It’s been painful to look at for the last few years. I don’t believe we’re as bad as the last few years, so I think I can improve it, at least I can try improve it anyway.”

Kevin Martin/Henry Shefflin 11/7/1999 Offaly's Kevin Martin beats Henry Shefflin to the ball in 1999 Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Martin, a double All-Ireland winner and two-time All-Star with Offaly in the 1990s, says it will take time to rebuild the confidence of his players on the back of several heavy defeats in recent times.

“That’s one of the major things,” he says. “We’re after getting a few thrashings over the last couple of years - and especially last year.

“I mean, I believe myself they’re not as bad as they’ve shown the last couple of years. It’s like everything else, it’s all about confidence so you’ve to build their confidence and get them going again. But, you know, mentally it’s half the battle. So we’ll have to work on that big time.”

James Dempsey has opted out of the panel but the former Westmeath boss has enticed experienced players Dan Currams, Conor Mahon, Colin Egan and Derek Molloy back into the set-up.

Bord na Móna Leinster GAA Series Launch Kevin Martin was speaking at the Bord na Móna Leinster GAA Series Launch Source: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE

Martin hasn’t been handed a fixed term in charge of the county team and says his position will be reviewed after the 2018 campaign.

“When you’re changing managers that often, players would be getting sick of it as well. They want a bit of consistency and they want a bit of stability. Listen, I’ve been asked this question, ‘How long have you got?’

“We haven’t really thrashed it out with the county board, so we’ll see how this year goes. You know, maybe the players mightn’t want me after this year, maybe they will, maybe the county board won’t, maybe I won’t want to stay here myself. We’ll have to see.

“So, we’re going to try and work as hard as we can to improve the thing. That’s all we can do at the minute.”

Sean Gardiner dejected at the end of the game Sean Gardiner dejected after Galway's Leinster semi-final win last summer Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Offaly, who open up their Walsh Cup campaign against Westmeath in Birr on Saturday, says a top three finish in the Leinster championship is the target this summer.

Realistically, Martin’s side need to finish above Dublin and Wexford to extend their championship past the first week of June. If they finish bottom of the five-team group and any team other than Kerry win the Joe McDonagh Cup, Offaly will drop down to the second tier of the All-Ireland SHC.

“If you finish at the bottom of the top tier you’re going to be finished hurling, and the top two in the second division will still be hurling. So it’s kind of crazy really, in a way. It’s a very early finish. I think we’ve a bye in the last game, so we’ll know our fate by (early June).

“It’s going to be competitive, and it’s going to be very, very hard. You’ve Davy (Fitzgerald) in with Wexford, the guys (Pat Gilroy and Anthony Cunningham) in with Dublin, Galway are All-Ireland champions, Kilkenny are always there or thereabouts. So, our work is cut out for us really, but we’re going to have to have a lot of luck – and a lot of work.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘Now lads go home and they get abuse online just because they drove a ball wide’

Farewell – 28 inter-county footballers who called it a day in 2017

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
John Giles on Harry Kane's 'record' and more Premier League talking points
Van Dijk's former boss believes he can become the world's best defender
FOOTBALL
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
Wenger 'not fearful' of Arsenal losing star man in January
Liverpool teenager accuses Uefa of brushing racism 'under the carpet'
LIVERPOOL
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
'Nope. No, no, no': Guardiola insists that Man City were never in for £75m van Dijk
'My boots were endorsed by the moustachioed Liverpool and Ireland winger... This sales pitch worked'
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
MANCHESTER CITY
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father
Rumour mill: Three transfers that will get 2018 off to a great start
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie