Kevin McStay accepts proposed 12-week ban for clash with linesman

Roscommon GAA have confirmed the news.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 24 Jul 2018, 5:06 PM
55 minutes ago 2,687 Views 6 Comments
Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.
Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ROSCOMMON FOOTBALL MANAGER Kevin McStay has accepted a proposed 12-week ban from the Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC).

McStay was involved in a heated exchange with officials at the end of the first half of his side’s Super 8s defeat to Donegal at the weekend.

He appeared furious with a decision on the line and protested to linesman Niall Cullen before throwing the ball from distance in his direction and remonstrating angrily with officials on the way to the dressing room.

McStay was then ‘asked to leave the sideline’ by referee Ciaran Branagan and took a chair on the side of the pitch alongside the Roscommon dugout, rather than in the stand, for the remainder of the game.

Connacht finalists Roscommon were beaten by seven points in the end at Dr Hyde Park.

And Roscommon GAA today confirmed to The42 that McStay was handed a three-month suspension, and accepts it.

His side face Dublin in Croke Park next.

