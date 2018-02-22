  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Friday 23 February, 2018
McStay makes 5 changes to Roscommon team for Sunday's league clash with Louth

The Rossies are bound for Drogheda this weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 4:01 PM
9 hours ago 4,182 Views 4 Comments
Roscommon football manager Kevin McStay.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

ROSCOMMON BOSS KEVIN McStay has rung the changes for Sundayâ€™s trip to face Louth in their Division 2 league tie as they seek to bounce back from defeat in their last league game at the hands of Down.

Roscommon saw off Galway in the rescheduled FBD League final last Sunday by 2-16 to 3-12 with McStay drafting in five new players to his starting side from that game.

David Murray comes into the defence at corner-back while Niall Daly is introduced at centre-back.

In attack Conor Devaney, Ciaran Lennon and Diarmuid Murtagh â€“ who all came off the bench in that game in Dr Hyde Park â€“ are named to start.

Philip Neilan, Tadhg McKenna, Fintan Cregg, Henry Walsh and Donie Smith all drop to the bench.

Roscommonâ€™s league campaign has produced a mixed collection of results with a draw at home to Meath, a victory away to Tipperary in Thurles and then that five-point loss to Down.

Opponents Louth are rooted to the bottom of the table with three defeats.

Roscommon

1. James Featherston (Roscommon Gaels)

2. Seanie McDermott (Western Gaels)
3. Peter Domican (St Brigidâ€™s)
4. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

5. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)
6. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)
7. Ross Timothy (St Croanâ€™s)

8. Enda Smith (Boyle)
9. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

10. CiarÃ¡n Murtagh (St Faithleachâ€™s)
11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)
12. Conor Devaney (Kilbride â€“ captain)

13. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleachâ€™s)
14. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)
15. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)

Subs

16. Colm Lavin (Ã‰ire Ã“g)
17. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)
18. Donie Smith (Boyle)
19. Fergal Lennon (Clann na nGael)
20. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)
21. Henry Walsh (Kilbride)
22. Ian Kilbride (St Brigidâ€™s)
23. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)(
24. Philip Neilan (Fuerty)
25. Shane Killoran (Elphin)
26. Tadhg McKenna (Boyle)

â€˜We in the GAA want darkness and cover and, to me, that shows that there is a real problemâ€™

Limerick hurler could face St Patrickâ€™s Day club final and All-Ireland schools semi-final within 48 hours

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

COMMENTS (4)

