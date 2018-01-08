  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Monday 8 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I see they’ll get a ticket to go to the next game but I’m sure that won’t fill their (fuel) tanks'

Galway boss Kevin Walsh was disappointed with the late postponement of yesterday’s clash with Mayo at MacHale Park.

By Declan Rooney Monday 8 Jan 2018, 6:00 AM
2 hours ago 2,671 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3785564
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GALWAY BOSS KEVIN Walsh has hit out at the late decision by officials to postpone yesterday’s clash with Mayo at MacHale Park.

A pitch inspection shortly before throw in by referee Paddy Neilan resulted in the game being officially called off minutes after the scheduled 2pm throw-in, and Walsh says the last minute call was unfair on supporters who travelled, and were not refunded their €10 entrance fee, but got a match voucher instead.

“There was no option there. The pitch isn’t playable that’s the bottom line. There is no point waiting half an hour because it’s still freezing,” said Walsh.

“It is awful disappointing to have to travel up and get young lads ready for this and not be able to go out and play. It is what it is, it’s about welfare of players but a pity it wasn’t made an hour or two earlier.

“But we can’t be thinking about ourselves, it is all the supporters that left home this morning, loading up and the price of petrol and diesel heading up here.

“I see they’ll get a ticket to go to the next game but I’m sure that won’t fill their (fuel) tanks. It’s disappointing for a family of youngsters even though the game will come up again.

“You’d certainly be hoping that maybe you’d think that by 11 o’clock this morning you’d know if it was playable or not before people left home

“We left Loughgeorge at half past seven. You expect to get that call before it happened. It’s not as if we have a 12-hour day of sunlight at this time of the year. It is disappointing.”

The game has been rescheduled for next Friday night at MacHale Park and Mayo manager Stephen Rochford is also faced with a redrawing of his plans. One Wednesday night they take on Leitrim at MacHale Park, while they face a third game in five days against Roscommon next Sunday.

The Mayo first team squad will return home from their holiday to Malaysia this Wednesday, but already Rochford is planning without the services of plenty of his leading players, including Lee Keegan, while Seamus O’Shea, Donal Vaughan and Chris Barrett face lay-offs.

“Lee is making good progress. He is abroad at the moment and we will assess him when he comes back but at the moment we are planning that he won’t be available for the league.

“We will be without Seamie O’Shea with a knee injury for the vast majority if not all the league. Donal Vaughan has got a problem that will reduce his participation and he will probably not play in it.

“Chris Barrett picked up an injury coming off the international Rules which will keep him out for at least the first four games. It’s a knee injury. He has had a procedure done.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Here’s the line-up for the Walsh Cup semi-finals as Gilroy and Davy go head-to-head

New boss McCarthy sees Cork defeat Waterford as Powter and Clancy bag goals

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes after FA Cup misery
Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes after FA Cup misery
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
Everton announce signing of £25million Besiktas striker during Merseyside derby
FOOTBALL
'They were sharper than us, more incisive and more dominant in the challenges' â Wenger
'They were sharper than us, more incisive and more dominant in the challenges' — Wenger
Moyes slams West Ham for lacking 'quality' and 'steel' after frustrating Shrewsbury draw
In Pics: Barcelona unveil ex-Liverpool star Coutinho at Camp Nou
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Barcelona agree record €160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho
ULSTER
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
Larmour-led Leinster finish inter-pro series in style by downing sorry Ulster
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14
MANCHESTER UNITED
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
Jesse Lingard's incredible form continues as he proves the difference for Man United once again
Rubber Legs: When Derby's cult hero Paulo Wanchope destroyed Man United

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie