Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 24 February, 2018
'We’ve got ourselves in a great position in the group' - Key players return as Ireland prepare for vital qualifiers

Claire Walsh, Karen Duggan and Aine O’Gorman are among those included in the 24-player squad.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 23 Feb 2018, 3:20 PM
10 hours ago 2,097 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3868282
Aine O'Gorman is available for selection again after recovering from a long-term injury.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Aine O'Gorman is available for selection again after recovering from a long-term injury.
Aine O'Gorman is available for selection again after recovering from a long-term injury.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE NAMED a 24-player squad for an upcoming training camp in Cork, with a number of important players available again.

As they prepare for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and the Netherlands in April, Colin Bell’s team will take part in a nine-day camp at Fota Island Resort in Cork, beginning on 28 February.

Defender Claire Walsh, midfielder Karen Duggan and forward Aine O’Gorman have all recovered from injuries, while youngster Megan Connolly also returns after spending time focusing on her studies at Florida State University.

However, Reading’s Harriet Scott is unavailable after suffering a collarbone fracture on club duty, while Sunderland’s Stephanie Roche and Man City player Megan Campbell remain absent with long-term injuries.

Speaking following today’s squad announcement, Bell said: “We’ve got ourselves in a great position in the group but we need to continue to build on that good start to the campaign by continuing to improve in everything we do. It will be an intensive training camp, purely focused on preparing to face Slovakia and the Netherlands in Tallaght Stadium in April.

“We’re also looking forward to our open training session at Turner’s Cross. It’s really important for the players to meet our supporters and continue to drive the interest in Women’s football in Ireland. We’ve got lots of supporters in Cork and it will be great to meet them at our open training session.”

Information on tickets for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers can be found here.

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City Women), Amanda Budden (Cork City WFC), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne Ladies)

Defenders: Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Sophie Perry (Brighton & Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Niamh Fahey (Bordeaux), Eabha O’Mahony (Lakewood)

Midfielders: Karen Duggan (Peamount United), Tyler Toland (Maiden City), Denise O’Sullivan (NC Courage), Megan Connolly (Florida State University), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne Ladies), Amy Boyle Carr (Sion Swifts)

Attackers: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Leanne Kiernan, Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne Ladies), Claire O’Riordan (Wexford Youths), Heather Payne, Amber Barrett, Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Zara Foley (Lakewood), Ruesha Littlejohn (Celtic)

