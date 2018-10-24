This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
NSAC to release half of Khabib's UFC 229 purse but suspend him and McGregor indefinitely

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will remain suspended by Nevada pending further investigation.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 8:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,055 Views 6 Comments
Conor McGregor watched Katie Taylor in Boston on Saturday alongside Spike O'Sullivan and Paschal Collins
Image: Michael Dwyer
Conor McGregor watched Katie Taylor in Boston on Saturday alongside Spike O'Sullivan and Paschal Collins
Image: Michael Dwyer

THE NEVADA STATE Athletic Commission (NSAC) has agreed to release half of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s $2m guaranteed purse following his involvement in the post-fight brawl at UFC 229 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, on 6 October.

NSAC has also confirmed that the Russian and Conor McGregor will both remain suspended from fighting in Nevada indefinitely pending further investigation into their respective roles in the unpalatable scenes which travelled around the world a fortnight ago.

Former champion McGregor and his conqueror had initially been suspended for 10 days each by the Nevada State governing body.

Commission chairman Anthony Marnell recommended that Khabib receive $1m of his purse in order to meet expenses surrounding the fight, such as payment of coaches and other members of his team.

However, he could face further sanctions when the commission reconvenes on 10 December. When pay-per-view income is taken into account, ‘The Eagle’ could be due to earn somewhere in the region of $6m total, a further percentage of which may yet be seized by NSAC.

McGregor, too, could face a financial penalty following December’s meeting after he exchanged punches with Nurmagomedov’s teammates when confronted after the fight. Marnell noted at today’s hearing that, had he seen McGregor’s involvement in the melee, NSAC would likely have withheld his purse, too.

Khabib Nurmagomedov submits Conor McGregor in the fourth round to win Moments before all hell broke loose in Vegas, Khabib submitted McGregor in round four of their lightweight title contest Source: USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie/INPHO

McGregor’s manager Audie Attar, however, released a statement this evening which indicated he was confident that his fighter will not face severe reprimand from Nevada:

I understand that the Nevada State Athletic Commission is doing a thorough investigation, which I am confident will benefit my client, Conor McGregor.

‘The Notorious’ released an unrelated statement of his own on Tuesday night, breaking down where the fight went wrong for him from a tactical perspective.

He also confirmed that if he does not receive an immediate rematch with Nurmagomedov, he’s willing to take on “the next in line” in the meantime.

Lobov determined to exact revenge on Tukhugov over cheap shot on McGregor

COMMENTS (6)

