This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 4 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'What about the Irish language?' - Nurmagomedov has a pop at McGregor fans

The Dagestani fighter attempted to rile travelling supporters during the UFC 229 workouts.

By Ben Blake Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 5:28 PM
1 hour ago 3,727 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/4269025
Khabib takes the mic.
Image: YouTube
Khabib takes the mic.
Khabib takes the mic.
Image: YouTube

WHEN THEY MET in New York two weeks ago, Conor McGregor blurted out “An bhfuil cead agam dul go dtí an leithreas ar an mbus?” at Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It was an attempt to slag off UFC lightweight champion in his native tongue — referring to the infamous bus attack involving the pair. 

Fight week for UFC 229 is in full swing and during the public workouts, the Dagestani native took aim at a Irish fans… by slagging off the fact we speak English.  

“In three days, you’re going to like me,” Khabib began. “I have a question for Ireland… please. What about your language? What about the Irish language? Where is your language right now? What’s wrong with your language? You guys change it?

“Please can someone give me an answer? What about the Irish language? Are you guys with England right now? You guys change your language? Give me answer someone, if you can. It’s very interesting.

These guys talk about ‘they fight with the English’, but his [McGregor] grandfather Christopher McGregor, he worked with the English navy. And you come and support him. I’m going to change your mind on Saturday night.”

There’s likely to be more of the same when the two men meet at tonight’s pre-fight press conference. That’s due to start at 11pm Irish time and you’ll be able to watch it live on The42. 

Source: MMAWeekly.com/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    FOOTBALL
    Wales captain Bale named to face Spain and Ireland after shaking off groin strain
    Wales captain Bale named to face Spain and Ireland after shaking off groin strain
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'Lukaku is a defender’s dream' – Man United striker’s lack of movement criticised by Ferdinand
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    RYDER CUP
    'What shocked me was that the spectators were taking pictures of me, but no one was calling for help'
    'What shocked me was that the spectators were taking pictures of me, but no one was calling for help'
    'Back to reality' - Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood sets sights on season-ending victory
    'I love the kid to death' - Koepka dismisses talk of Johnson bust-up during Ryder Cup

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie