'Best teammate I ever had', 'Friend for life', 'Kerry icon' - Tributes pour in for retiring Donaghy

TRIBUTES ARE POURING in for Kieran Donaghy who announced his retirement from inter-county duty earlier today.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The four-time All-Ireland winner was a popular figure on and off the field throughout his Kerry career.

His decision to step away brings an incredible career to a close. Several former team-mates and pundits have been among those to pay tribute to Donaghy since the news broke.

Ronan O’Gara

Well done @starryboy14 . Easy to enjoy the afterlife after everything you have given. Legend . Fair play. — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) September 11, 2018

Marc Ó Sé

The best teammate I ever had bar none. The ultimate team player. Never gave up. Was never beaten. And he was some craic in the dressing room as well. Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís ! pic.twitter.com/um0dUgVZcc — Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) September 11, 2018

Aidan O’Mahony

He wasn’t called the ‘ Star ‘ for no reason, epitomised everything about being a kerry legend on & off the field, safe to say we got to know each other very well inside the white lines in training for years 🤔all for the kerry cause,only one ⭐️.Friend for life 💚💛@starryboy14 pic.twitter.com/oZPNeDERFI — Aidan O Mahony (@GmailMahony) September 11, 2018

Killian Young

@starryboy14 is without doubt a Kerry icon. Congratulations on a fantastic career and It was an absolute honor to share the Kerry Jersey with you. The very best of luck in your next chapter. #TheStar

Ps. I won’t miss him pulling my jersey though! pic.twitter.com/f6A3hF6CpB — Killian Young (@killianyoung) September 11, 2018

Darran O’Sullivan

What a journey it’s been with this guy! The big man with the most infectious personality. Lucky enough to play with some legends & he is one of them but he’s out on his own as the best teammate you could ever have. Thanks @starryboy14 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/v8nveqawz8 — Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) September 11, 2018

I hope you don’t forget who gave you your first “inch perfect” diagonal ball big guy @starryboy14 😜😂 https://t.co/v2a3gGIqq1 — Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) September 11, 2018

Joe Brolly



" What do you think of that Joe Brolly was funny at the time. Fucking cut it out now." pic.twitter.com/D6J99F7RSr — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) September 11, 2018

The two bombers pic.twitter.com/ZtPPTcC3GL — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) September 11, 2018

Michael Duignan

Best wishes on your retirement Kieran & congrats on a great career. — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) September 11, 2018

Des Cahill

#Kerry legend, Kieran Donaghy, has announced his retirement. One of my all time favourites! (He’s the one on the left..) pic.twitter.com/uErvIQBu27 — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) September 11, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!