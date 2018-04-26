  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Keane confident Connacht can produce a fitting performance for Muldoon's send off

The western province round off a disappointing season against Leinster on Saturday.

By Daragh Small Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 6:00 AM
38 minutes ago 166 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3978482
Keane and Muldoon during a press conference earlier this week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Keane and Muldoon during a press conference earlier this week.
Keane and Muldoon during a press conference earlier this week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT COACH KIERAN Keane is confident his side can test Leinster after their rampant win over Scarlets to reach the Champions Cup final as the Sportsground waves goodbye to John Muldoon.

The Galway venue will be packed as Connacht captain Muldoon plays his last game for the side before his retirement, and Keane was full of praise for his captain and Saturday’s opposition.

Should Connacht beat Leo Cullen’s side this weekend it will be the first time in their history that they’ve beaten all three of the other Irish provinces at home in one season, but Keane admits his side face a real challenge after watching them romp through their semi-final opponents at the Aviva Stadium.

“Leinster were awesome, I thought they were wonderful. They certainly hit their straps at the right time, they really put in a powerful performance, and let’s see if they can back it up. We’ll make it a good challenge,” said Keane.

“These are local derbies and when I arrived here I sensed a totally different atmosphere around them. The boys want to play, the boys are disappointed in the changing rooms because they’re not on the team so that is a hell of a good sign for a coach.”

Saturday will be Muldoon’s last game before he retires and joins his former head coach Pat Lam as defence coach with Bristol next season. The Portumna native has played 253 Pro14 games for Connacht and 326 in total to date, and Keane thinks he will get a huge send off from the Sportsground faithful.

John Muldoon Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Look, I think it’s a great occasion for Mul but it’s also a huge occasion for the club. It’s a celebration of an incredible life in rugby, at a single club having played 327 games.

“It’s a hell of an achievement by anybody and I think it’s to be celebrated because you don’t often come across that and it was wonderful. It’s wonderful for him, but also for Connacht.

“We would love to be able to achieve (a win) for the man, but also for the occasion. I think it’s a tremendous accolade that the people are coming out to say a fond farewell.

“But personally I think it says a few things about the individual, somebody who sticks around in the same environment for such a long time and leads the club on and off the field. He has been a true talisman for Connacht.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Winning is the culture we’re starting to build, especially among the younger lads’

Ireland international Madigan up for Championship Player of the Year

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
ARSENAL
Diego Costa deemed fit to terrorise Arsenal once again
Diego Costa deemed fit to terrorise Arsenal once again
Wenger reveals timing of Arsenal departure 'was not really my decision'
Ireland captain McCabe rifles home super goal as Arsenal beat Liverpool
FOOTBALL
Jordan Henderson: Injured fan's recovery is the only result that matters
Jordan Henderson: Injured fan's recovery is the only result that matters
'I replaced an injured player' - Zidane not taking credit for match-changing substitution
Chelsea keeper Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
LEINSTER
The reality is that the IRFU can't force Carbery, Byrne or anyone to move
The reality is that the IRFU can't force Carbery, Byrne or anyone to move
Leinster great Isa Nacewa to retire from rugby this summer
Sexton braced for 'special and tough' clash with former club Racing in Champions Cup final
LIVERPOOL
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
'They constantly went for the long ball, from any area of the pitch'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie