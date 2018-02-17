Agony and ecstasy for Kieran Molloy who played for both NUIG and Corofin today

KIERAN MOLLOY EXPERIENCED the highs and lows of Gaelic football in one busy afternoon as he featured for both Corofin and NUIG in major games today.
Molloy played a full 60 minutes at wing-back in Corofin’s 1-6 to 0-6 All-Ireland semi-final win over Moorefield in O’Connor Park.
Molloy was a driving force from wing-back as Corofin played 59 minutes with 14 men after Martin Farragher’s early red card.
Then he hopped in a Garda car and was escorted up to Santry Avenue in north Dublin for NUIG’s Sigerson Cup final against UCD. Molloy entered the fray in the 39th minute and almost scored two points, while he started the move that resulted in NUIG’s second goal.
Molloy understandably tired late on and his marker Liam Casey hit the equalising score and then the winner for the Belfield side in the dying minutes.
His Corofin team-mate Liam Silke suffered an injured finger after playing 60 minutes against Moorefield, but UCD boss John Divilly indicated afterwards he wouldn’t have asked Silke to play a second game in the same day.
Both players also came on as second-half subs for their respective colleges in the Sigerson semi-finals on Wednesday night.
