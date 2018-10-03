This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It just goes to show the level that county management is gone to and the mental drain that's happening'

Cork coach Kieran Murphy on the growing demands facing inter-county management and players.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 6:23 PM
57 minutes ago 1,870 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4266946
Cork hurling coach Kieran 'Fraggy' Murphy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Cork hurling coach Kieran 'Fraggy' Murphy.
Cork hurling coach Kieran 'Fraggy' Murphy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IT’S OVER A fortnight since his sudden departure as Dublin manager, Pat Gilroy citing work commitments as the reason for his exit.

At a time when the demands on GAA players are frequently debated, the commitment required to fill management positions in inter-county setups is also a live issue.

After his first season involved in a sideline role with the Cork senior hurlers, Kieran Murphy can appreciate the time required.

The former county senior captain retired from playing with Cork in 2011 before getting involved in various coaching roles and the filling that position alongside John Meyler in 2018.

The reasoning behind Gilroy leaving after a single season in charge of Dublin, did not surprise the Sarsfields club man.

“I’d say there isn’t an hour in the day when you’re in mid season that you’re not thinking about something.

“I’d be doing the hurling coaching and you’re always thinking about what you’re going to be, your overall plan and how that’s kind of shaping up.

“You’re always getting a phone call then off someone and John (Meyler) is very hands on as well too so there’s a lot of interaction with him.

“Certainly you look at someone like Pat Gilroy, who has been there before (and) who is in the role that he was in from a work point of view.

Pat Gilroy Departed Dublin manager Pat Gilroy. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“He came back, gave it a a good crack for a year – and they were very unlucky in the Leinster championship – and then he’s kind of saying that he can’t do it justice and needs to walk away.

“It’s not like he was coming in cold, he knew what was involved. It just goes to show the level that county management is gone to and the mental drain that’s happening.

“It’s just non-stop now. You see someone like Pat who’s made it to the top of business walking away, that shows you the kind of commitment that’s involved.”

The time involved has risen since Murphy’s playing days and he points to the importance of management members receiving support to facilitate their roles.

The teams parade the before the game The Cork hurlers before this year's All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“It’s hugely time consuming. I’ve three young kids under four at home, so I’ve a very understanding wife and extended family.

“It’s massive, especially with the format this year, it was really intense and then you’re holding down a day job on top of it. I’m fortunate to work for PWC, who would sponsor the All-Stars and they’re very understanding.

“They’re very supportive for people to do stuff outside of work but ultimately you still need to deliver on your day job. The job I do there’s a lot of travelling involved, a lot of trips up to Dublin and stuff like that so it’s all about kind of balancing that and being able to plan and have some bit of structure in your life. I’m just lucky that I’ve a family and a work team around me that facilitates that.”

The two-time All-Ireland winner is keen to stress the realisation that plenty is being demanded of players also. A recent ESRI report indicated that players can spend up to 31 hours in the week on their senior careers.

Fenway Hurling Classic 2018 Launch Kiearn Murphy was speaking at last week's launch of the 2018 Fenway Hurling Classic. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

“I mean you look at the age profile of players now, it’s starting to go to a college game really. I know when I played there would have been a lot of players over the 30 mark who were still playing. I wouldn’t have the numbers now but I’m sure that’s it’s well down on what it was before.

“Fellas like Bill Cooper, Anthony (Nash), they’ve kids now as well. I think from a management point of view, you need to be understanding with their time and what they can give and especially in the pre-season.

“Anthony living in Kanturk, travelling up to Cork, that’s an hour’s journey one way. That just goes to show how easy the 31 hours can build up. It’s grand for people to see that but the reality is, it’s actually what’s happening between travel, training, gym work, preparation. It’s certainly a concern to be asking players to be putting 31 hours a week into it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    Steve Bruce fuming over 'hugely disrespectful' cabbage incident
    Klopp urges Salah to stay 'relaxed'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'Lukaku is a defender’s dream' – Man United striker’s lack of movement criticised by Ferdinand
    Champions League frustration for Man United as Valencia depart Old Trafford with a point
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold makes shortlist for best young footballer in the world prize

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie