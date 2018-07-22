St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge is the venue for today’s clash.
Liveblog
Daniel Flynn skilful point for Kildare pic.twitter.com/YwmCCAlS9b— The GAA (@officialgaa) July 22, 2018
HT – Kildare 0-10 Galway 0-11
It’s all to play for after a very entertaining opening 35 minutes.
Kildare 0-10 Galway 0-11
Tom Flynn sends Galway ahead.
SAVE! Mark Donnellan pulls off a great stop on Patrick Sweeney. Seconds earlier Johnny Byrne saw his shot on goal saved by Lavelle. End-to-end stuff in Newbridge.
Kildare 0-10 Galway 0-10
Shane Walsh is sent through by Burke and he brings the Tribesmen level for a fifth time.
Kildare 0-10 Galway 0-9
Comer is fouled and Walsh scores the free.
Kildare 0-10 Galway 0-8
Conway buries over a long-range effort.
Kildare 0-9 Galway 0-8
Daniel Flynn makes a quality pick up and curls over a beautiful effort off his left.
Kildare 0-8 Galway 0-8
Cathal Sweeney levels the game. Cracking contest so far in Newbridge.
Kildare 0-7 Galway 0-6
Kildare 0-8 Galway 0-7
Damien Comer drives down the endline and handpasses an important point for Galway. At the far end Eoghan Kerin makes a fine block on Kevin Feely.
Kildare 0-8 Galway 0-6
Paul Cribbin adds a superb effort as Kildare move two ahead.
Kildare 0-7 Galway 0-6
Immediately Kildare attack and move back one in front through Neil Flynn.
Kildare 0-6 Galway 0-6
Great score from Johnny Heaney off his left foot.
Kildare 0-6 Galway 0-5
Paul Cribbin curls over a stunning score from the right hand side of the field. The hosts lead for the first time in this game.
Kildare 0-5 Galway 0-5
A Kildare free is moved forward and Neil Flynn brings the sides level for a second time.
Kildare 0-4 Galway 0-5
Galway go close to a goal and Kildare counter upfield with Fergal Conway splitting the posts.
Kildare 0-3 Galway 0-5
A great Galway move is started by Gareth Bradshaw in his own full-back line. They worked the ball all the way up to Damien Comer who puts over a fine score under pressure.
Kildare 0-3 Galway 0-4
Sean Kelly is fouled and Walsh converts the close-range free.
Kildare 0-3 Galway 0-3
Kevin Flynn bursts forwards and pops over a fine score. Meanwhile, Michael Daly has been replaced by Patrick Sweeney on the Galway team.. He scored two points from play early on but looks to be struggling with a hamstring injury.
Kildare 0-2 Galway 0-3
Neil Flynn swings over a free after Paul Cribbin was fouled.
Kildare 0-1 Galway 0-3
Shane Walsh sends his first free of the afternoon wide. Moments later Burke sends through Daly for his second score.
Kildare 0-1 Galway 0-2
Kildare have isolated Kevin Feely at the edge of the square and Daniel Flynn picks him out with a long ball which bounces dangerously over the bar. Ruairi Lavelle completely misjudged it and was fortunate not to see the ball bounce into the net.
Kildare 0-0 Galway 0-2
Neil Flynn sends a 45 wide and at the far end Peter Cooke doubles the Galway lead.
Kildare 0-0 Galway 0-1
1 min – Michael Daly gives Galway the lead with a great score from distance.
We’re underway!
Both teams will start as selected.
Who do you fancy to take the spoils here? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.
Here’s how the sides are named to start:
Kildare
1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)
2. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)
3. David Hyland (Athy)
4. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)
5. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas – captain)
7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)
8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)
10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)
11. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)
12. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)
13. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)
14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)
15. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)
Galway
1. Ruairí Lavelle (Salthill/Knocknacarra)
2. Declan Kyne (Clonbur)
3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna, Leitir Mór)
4. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)
5. Cathal Sweeney (Killanin)
6. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)
7. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)
8. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)
9. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)
10. Michael Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)
11. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
12. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)
13. Ian Burke (Corofin)
14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)
15. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)
Afternoon all and welcome to today’s live coverage of Kildare’s clash with Galway in the Super 8s.
The Lilywhites made home advantage count during their qualifier wins over Mayo and Fermanagh, but now they welcome Connacht champions Galway to Newbridge. The Tribesmen will be brimming with confidence after taking Kerry down in Croke Park last Sunday. Victory today will virtually assure Kevin Walsh’s side of a place in the All-Ireland semi-finals.
Cian O’Neill’s Kildare are seeking their first championship victory over Galway since 1926. They’re highly reliant on Kevin Feely and Daniel Flynn, although Feely has been struggling with calf injury of late.
Galway are without Paul Conroy, who suffered a sickening double-leg break last weekend, but Shane Walsh is one of the in-form forwards in the country at present.
Throw-in at St Conleth’s Park is at 2pm.
COMMENTS (17)