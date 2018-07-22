This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
17 Comments
35Mins

HT – Kildare 0-10 Galway 0-11

It’s all to play for after a very entertaining opening 35 minutes.

34Mins

Kildare 0-10 Galway 0-11

Tom Flynn sends Galway ahead.

33Mins

SAVE! Mark Donnellan pulls off a great stop on Patrick Sweeney. Seconds earlier Johnny Byrne saw his shot on goal saved by Lavelle. End-to-end stuff in Newbridge.

32Mins

Kildare 0-10 Galway 0-10

Shane Walsh is sent through by Burke and he brings the Tribesmen level for a fifth time.

30Mins

Kildare 0-10 Galway 0-9

Comer is fouled and Walsh scores the free.

28Mins

Kildare 0-10 Galway 0-8

Conway buries over a long-range effort.

27Mins

Kildare 0-9 Galway 0-8

Daniel Flynn makes a quality pick up and curls over a beautiful effort off his left.

25Mins

Kildare 0-8 Galway 0-8

Cathal Sweeney levels the game. Cracking contest so far in Newbridge.

Kildare 0-7 Galway 0-6

24Mins

Kildare 0-8 Galway 0-7

Damien Comer drives down the endline and handpasses an important point for Galway. At the far end Eoghan Kerin makes a fine block on Kevin Feely.

21Mins

Kildare 0-7 Galway 0-6

Immediately Kildare attack and move back one in front through Neil Flynn.

21Mins

Kildare 0-6 Galway 0-6

Great score from Johnny Heaney off his left foot.

20Mins

Kildare 0-6 Galway 0-5

Paul Cribbin curls over a stunning score from the right hand side of the field. The hosts lead for the first time in this game.

18Mins

Kildare 0-5 Galway 0-5

A Kildare free is moved forward and Neil Flynn brings the sides level for a second time.

15Mins

Kildare 0-4 Galway 0-5

Galway go close to a goal and Kildare counter upfield with Fergal Conway splitting the posts.

13Mins

Kildare 0-3 Galway 0-5

A great Galway move is started by Gareth Bradshaw in his own full-back line. They worked the ball all the way up to Damien Comer who puts over a fine score under pressure.

12Mins

Kildare 0-3 Galway 0-4

Sean Kelly is fouled and Walsh converts the close-range free.

11Mins

Kildare 0-3 Galway 0-3

Kevin Flynn bursts forwards and pops over a fine score. Meanwhile, Michael Daly has been replaced by Patrick Sweeney on the Galway team.. He scored two points from play early on but looks to be struggling with a hamstring injury.

9Mins

Kildare 0-2 Galway 0-3

Neil Flynn swings over a free after Paul Cribbin was fouled.

8Mins

Kildare 0-1 Galway 0-3

Shane Walsh sends his first free of the afternoon wide. Moments later Burke sends through Daly for his second score.

6Mins

Kildare 0-1 Galway 0-2

Kildare have isolated Kevin Feely at the edge of the square and Daniel Flynn picks him out with a long ball which bounces dangerously over the bar. Ruairi Lavelle completely misjudged it and was fortunate not to see the ball bounce into the net.

5Mins

Kildare 0-0 Galway 0-2

Neil Flynn sends a 45 wide and at the far end Peter Cooke doubles the Galway lead.

Kildare 0-0 Galway 0-1

1 min – Michael Daly gives Galway the lead with a great score from distance.

We’re underway!

Both teams will start as selected.

Who do you fancy to take the spoils here? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

Here’s how the sides are named to start:

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)
3. David Hyland (Athy)
4. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

5. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas – captain)
7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)

10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)
11. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)
12. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

13. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)
14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)
15. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

Daniel Flynn Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Galway

1. Ruairí Lavelle (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

2. Declan Kyne (Clonbur)
3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna, Leitir Mór)
4. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

5. Cathal Sweeney (Killanin)
6. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)
7. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)

8. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)
9. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)

10. Michael Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)
11. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
12. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)

13. Ian Burke (Corofin)
14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)
15. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)

Damien Comer arrives Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Afternoon all and welcome to today’s live coverage of Kildare’s clash with Galway in the Super 8s.

The Lilywhites made home advantage count during their qualifier wins over Mayo and Fermanagh, but now they welcome Connacht champions Galway to Newbridge. The Tribesmen will be brimming with confidence after taking Kerry down in Croke Park last Sunday. Victory today will virtually assure Kevin Walsh’s side of a place in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Cian O’Neill’s Kildare are seeking their first championship victory over Galway since 1926. They’re highly reliant on Kevin Feely and Daniel Flynn, although Feely has been struggling with calf injury of late.

Galway are without Paul Conroy, who suffered a sickening double-leg break last weekend, but Shane Walsh is one of the in-form forwards in the country at present.

Throw-in at St Conleth’s Park is at 2pm.

