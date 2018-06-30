This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kildare 0-8 Mayo 0-8

Paul Cribbin lands over a fine score.

28Mins

Kildare 0-7 Mayo 0-8

The Kildare fouls are beginning to rack up and O’Connor slots over his fourth as Mayo assume the lead.

25Mins

Kildare 0-7 Mayo 0-7

Five in-a-row now for Mayo as Durcan adds his second – this one off his left.

23Mins

Kildare 0-7 Mayo 0-6

Mayo’s running game is improving as O’Connor converts another free. That’s his third. Kildare’s five-point lead has been reduced to one.

21Mins

Kildare 0-7 Mayo 0-5

Paddy Durcan drills over his first of the evening with a superb effort.

20Mins

Kildare 0-7 Mayo 0-4

Mick O’Grady is penalised for a foul and O’Connor brings Mayo to within three.

19Mins

Kildare 0-7 Mayo 0-3

Cillian O’Connor slots over a badly needed free for Mayo.

18Mins

Kildare 0-7 Mayo 0-2

Neil Flynn slots over his third free of the day.

15Mins

Kildare 0-6 Mayo 0-2

A brilliant Kildare move sees Paddy Brophy pick out Paul Cribbin who splits the posts.

14Mins

Kildare 0-5 Mayo 0-2

Neil Flynn adds another free.

12Mins

Kildare 0-4 Mayo 0-2

Daniel Flynn races down the end line and fists over the bar. Fine start to this from Kildare.

11Mins

Kildare 0-3 Mayo 0-2

Reigning Footballer of the Year Andy Moran is up and running with his first score of the game.

10Mins

Kildare 0-3 Mayo 0-1

Kildare are really pressing David Clarke’s kick-outs, while Kevin Feely is stationed at full-forward and looking dangerous.

7Mins

Kildare 0-3 Mayo 0-1

Feely and Moolick play a one-two, with the former adding a point.

5Mins

Kildare 0-2 Mayo 0-1

Neil Flynn kicked 0-5 against Longford last weekend and he clips over his first of the evening with a well-struck free.

3Mins

Kildare 0-1 Mayo 0-1

Fergal Conway brings the hosts level.

Kildare 0-0 Mayo 0-1

Stephen Coen gives Mayo an early lead.

We’re moments away from throw-in.

Both teams will line-out as selected.

Now our focus turns to Newbridge for this clash between Kildare and Mayo.

Here are the subs lists for either team:

Mayo

Image from iOS (1)

Kildare

Image from iOS

FT - Cavan 1-12 Tyrone 0-18

Mickey Harte’s side are into Monday’s round 4 qualifer draw.

60 mins - Cavan 1-10 Tyrone 0-14

48 mins - Cavan 1-8 Tyrone 0-12

Niall Sludden and Oisin Kiernan trade scores.

We’ve got the latest score from the Cavan-Tyrone qualifier clash:

43 mins - Cavan 1-6 Tyrone 0-10

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of today’s All-Ireland SFC round 3 qualifier between Kildare and Mayo at Newbridge. Here’s how the sides are named to start:

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)
3. David Hyland (Athy)
4. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

5. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas – captain)
7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)

10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)
11. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)
12. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

13. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)
14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)
15. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Lee Keegan (Westport)
6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
7. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)
9. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
12. James Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

13. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
14. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber – captain)
15. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

