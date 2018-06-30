The highly-anticipated clash at Newbridge throws-in at 7pm.
Kildare 0-8 Mayo 0-8
Paul Cribbin lands over a fine score.
Kildare 0-7 Mayo 0-8
The Kildare fouls are beginning to rack up and O’Connor slots over his fourth as Mayo assume the lead.
Kildare 0-7 Mayo 0-7
Five in-a-row now for Mayo as Durcan adds his second – this one off his left.
A huge point for @MayoGAA from Paddy Durcan pic.twitter.com/fFNU0azbxk— The GAA (@officialgaa) June 30, 2018
Kildare 0-7 Mayo 0-6
Mayo’s running game is improving as O’Connor converts another free. That’s his third. Kildare’s five-point lead has been reduced to one.
Kildare 0-7 Mayo 0-5
Paddy Durcan drills over his first of the evening with a superb effort.
Kildare 0-7 Mayo 0-4
Mick O’Grady is penalised for a foul and O’Connor brings Mayo to within three.
Kildare 0-7 Mayo 0-3
Cillian O’Connor slots over a badly needed free for Mayo.
Kildare 0-7 Mayo 0-2
Neil Flynn slots over his third free of the day.
Kildare 0-6 Mayo 0-2
A brilliant Kildare move sees Paddy Brophy pick out Paul Cribbin who splits the posts.
Kildare 0-5 Mayo 0-2
Neil Flynn adds another free.
Kildare 0-4 Mayo 0-2
Daniel Flynn races down the end line and fists over the bar. Fine start to this from Kildare.
Kildare 0-3 Mayo 0-2
Reigning Footballer of the Year Andy Moran is up and running with his first score of the game.
Kildare 0-3 Mayo 0-1
Kildare are really pressing David Clarke’s kick-outs, while Kevin Feely is stationed at full-forward and looking dangerous.
Kildare 0-3 Mayo 0-1
Feely and Moolick play a one-two, with the former adding a point.
Kildare 0-2 Mayo 0-1
Neil Flynn kicked 0-5 against Longford last weekend and he clips over his first of the evening with a well-struck free.
Kildare 0-1 Mayo 0-1
Fergal Conway brings the hosts level.
Kildare 0-0 Mayo 0-1
Stephen Coen gives Mayo an early lead.
We’re moments away from throw-in.
Both teams will line-out as selected.
Now our focus turns to Newbridge for this clash between Kildare and Mayo.
Here are the subs lists for either team:
Mayo
Kildare
FT - Cavan 1-12 Tyrone 0-18
Mickey Harte’s side are into Monday’s round 4 qualifer draw.
60 mins - Cavan 1-10 Tyrone 0-14
48 mins - Cavan 1-8 Tyrone 0-12
Niall Sludden and Oisin Kiernan trade scores.
Crowds streaming into St Conleth's Park in Newbridge - more red and green than lilywhite. #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/eS0h8bsd1o— RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) June 30, 2018
We’ve got the latest score from the Cavan-Tyrone qualifier clash:
43 mins - Cavan 1-6 Tyrone 0-10
Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of today’s All-Ireland SFC round 3 qualifier between Kildare and Mayo at Newbridge. Here’s how the sides are named to start:
Kildare
1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)
2. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)
3. David Hyland (Athy)
4. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)
5. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas – captain)
7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)
8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)
10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)
11. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)
12. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)
13. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)
14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)
15. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)
Mayo
1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)
2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)
5. Lee Keegan (Westport)
6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
7. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)
9. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
12. James Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
13. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
14. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber – captain)
15. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)
