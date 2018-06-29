O'Connor and Coen start in Mayo midfield for 'Newbridge or Nowhere' clash with Kildare

DIARMUID Oâ€™CONNOR WILL join Stephen Coen in the Mayo midfield for tomorrowâ€™s Round 3 qualifier against Kildare in Newbridge.

Stephen Rochford is without both of his first-choice midfielders with Seamus Oâ€™Shea joining Tom Parsons on the long-term injury list, and Oâ€™Connor comes back in as the only change to the side which beat Tipperary last weekend.

Cian Oâ€™Neill makes two changes of his own to the side which dug out a late victory over Longford in Round 2 last Saturday night.

Johnny Byrne comes in at wing-back in place of Moorefieldâ€™s James Murray, while Kevin Feely is named to start alongside Tommy Moolick in midfield, with Niall Kelly missing out in the reshuffle.

Throw-in at St Conlethâ€™s Park is at 7pm.

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)

3. David Hyland (Athy)

4. Mick Oâ€™Grady (Celbridge)

5. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)

6. Eoin Doyle (Naas â€“ captain)

7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)

10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

11. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

12. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

13. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)

14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)

15. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)

3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Lee Keegan (Westport)

6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

7. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Diarmuid Oâ€™Connor (Ballintubber)

9. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

11. Aidan Oâ€™Shea (Breaffy)

12. James Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

13. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

14. Cillian Oâ€™Connor (Ballintubber â€“ captain)

15. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!