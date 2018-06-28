Here are the Offaly and Kildare sides for tomorrow's EirGrid Leinster U20 Football semi-final

KILDARE HAVE MADE two changes for their trip to Offaly in tomorrow evening’s EirGrid Leinster U20 Football Championship semi-final.

Tony Archbold and Brian McLoughlin come into the Lilywhites’ attack for the O’Connor Park clash (7.30pm), replacing Jack Bambrick and Sam Doran.

Kildare booked their place in the final four with a 22-point walloping of Carlow last week.

Meanwhile, Offaly are unchanged from the side which beat Westmeath by seven points in the quarter-finals.

Meath and Dublin meet on Saturday evening (7.30pm) in the second semi-final.

Offaly

1. Barry Rohan (Shannonbridge)

2. Ronan Hynes (Shannonbridge)

3. Pa Robilliard (captain, Tullamore)

4. Aidan Bracken (Ballycommon)

5. Jack Quinn (Ballycumber)

6. Stefan Geoghegan (Bracknagh)

7. Jack O’Brien (Durrow)

8. Kyle Higgins (Ferbane)

9. Sean Ibbotson (Ferbane)

10. Kevin McDermott (Durrow)

11. Conor Dunne (Ballycommon)

12. Dan Wyer (Durrow)

13. Cian Johnson (Ferbane)

14. Cian Farrell (Edenderry)

15. Shane O’Brien (Clonbullogue)

Kildare

1. Aaron O’Neill (Carbury)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)

3. Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace)

4. DJ Earley (Monasterevan)

5. Stephen Comerford (Round Towers)

6. Jason Gibbons (Kilcock)

7. Ruadhan O’Giollain (Maynooth)

8. Aaron Masterson (Moorefield)

9. David Marnell (Sarsfields)

10. Darragh Ryan (Sarsfields)

11. Padraig Nash (Monasterevan)

12. Tony Archbold (Celbridge)

13. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

14. Brian McLoughlin (Clane)

15. Paddy Woodgate (Raheens)

