This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 5 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One change as Kildare U20s name side for Leinster final showdown against Dublin

O’Connor Park plays host to tomorrow night’s decider.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 12:03 PM
39 minutes ago 499 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4110063
Padraig Nash starts at centre-half forward again.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Padraig Nash starts at centre-half forward again.
Padraig Nash starts at centre-half forward again.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

KILDARE HAVE NAMED their side for their EirGrid Leinster U20 football championship final showdown against Dublin tomorrow night.

Davy Burke and his management team have made just one change to the starting side that beat Offaly on a scoreline of 3-13 to 2-5 last Friday.

Ardclough’s Jack Bambrick starts at corner back while DJ Earley is the player to make way, although again positional changes are expected to be made to the named team.

Dublin are expected to show their hand for the O’Connor Park clash later today.

The decider throws in at 7.30pm tomorrow.

Kildare

1. Aaron O’Neill (Carbury)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)
3. Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace)
4. Jack Bambrick (Ardclough)

5. Stephen Comerford (Round Towers)
6. Jason Gibbons (Kilcock)
7. Ruadhán O’Giolláin (Maynooth)

8. Aaron Masterson (Moorefield)
9. David Marnell (Sarsfields)

10. Darragh Ryan (Sarsfields)
11. Padraig Nash (Monasterevan)
12. Tony Archbold (Celbridge)

13. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)
14. Brian McLoughlin (Clane)
15. Paddy Woodgate (Raheens)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I’m still pinching myself. I’m still trying to figure out how it happened’

One of the games of the summer, Galway’s late heroics and Rory O’Connor class

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Poll: Do you want England to win the World Cup?
Poll: Do you want England to win the World Cup?
Poll: Eight teams left in the race, but who do you now think will win the World Cup?
Blow for Uruguay as Cavani looks set to miss last-eight showdown with France
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Bournemouth fined Â£4.75m for breaking financial rules before Premier League promotion
Bournemouth fined £4.75m for breaking financial rules before Premier League promotion
Fifa rebukes Maradona's 'inappropriate' referee claims
'Yesterday was a massive milestone for us as a group because we hadn't won a knockout game for so long'
ENGLAND
'The most amazing 24 hours' - England's Delph missed World Cup win for birth of his daughter
'The most amazing 24 hours' - England's Delph missed World Cup win for birth of his daughter
Vardy doubtful for England's World Cup quarter-final after last-minute penalty switch
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
COLOMBIA
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
As it happened: Colombia vs England, World Cup last 16
WORLD CUP 2018
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals
England end penalty shootout hoodoo to reach last eight

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie