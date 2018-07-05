One change as Kildare U20s name side for Leinster final showdown against Dublin

KILDARE HAVE NAMED their side for their EirGrid Leinster U20 football championship final showdown against Dublin tomorrow night.

Davy Burke and his management team have made just one change to the starting side that beat Offaly on a scoreline of 3-13 to 2-5 last Friday.

Ardclough’s Jack Bambrick starts at corner back while DJ Earley is the player to make way, although again positional changes are expected to be made to the named team.

Dublin are expected to show their hand for the O’Connor Park clash later today.

The decider throws in at 7.30pm tomorrow.

Kildare

1. Aaron O’Neill (Carbury)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)

3. Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace)

4. Jack Bambrick (Ardclough)

5. Stephen Comerford (Round Towers)

6. Jason Gibbons (Kilcock)

7. Ruadhán O’Giolláin (Maynooth)

8. Aaron Masterson (Moorefield)

9. David Marnell (Sarsfields)

10. Darragh Ryan (Sarsfields)

11. Padraig Nash (Monasterevan)

12. Tony Archbold (Celbridge)

13. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

14. Brian McLoughlin (Clane)

15. Paddy Woodgate (Raheens)

