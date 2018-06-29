This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hogan and Fennelly on Kilkenny bench as Cody rings changes for Leinster final

Galway make three changes of their own, including the return of Joe Canning, for Sunday’s final.

By Niall Kelly Friday 29 Jun 2018, 11:12 PM
29 minutes ago 1,133 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4100843
Can Cody and Kilkenny turn the tables, or will it be Donoghue and Galway's day in the sun again?
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Can Cody and Kilkenny turn the tables, or will it be Donoghue and Galway's day in the sun again?
Can Cody and Kilkenny turn the tables, or will it be Donoghue and Galway's day in the sun again?
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

RICHIE HOGAN AND Colin Fennelly are both set to start Sundayâ€™s Leinster hurling final on the Kilkenny bench.

Brian Cody has made five changes to his side for the Croke Park showdown against reigning provincial and All-Ireland champions Galway (4pm).

Hogan made his first start of the campaign last time out against Wexford, but he and Fennelly were both hauled ashore at half-time with Kilkenny seven points down.

Cody has rewarded the two men he introduced in their place that day, Martin Keoghan and Richie Leahy, who helped the Cats bounce back to win by a single point and book their place in the final.

Thereâ€™s a championship debut for Billy Ryan ofÂ Graigue-Ballycallan in the full-forward line, with Joey Holden and Ger Aylward also named to start while Bill Sheehan and Luke Scanlon are forced to make do with a place on the bench.

Unbeaten Galway make three changes of their own with Adrian Tuohy, Johnny Coen and Joe Canning all restored to the starting lineup by manager MicheÃ¡l Donoghue after sitting out the final round-robin match against Dublin.

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)
3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)
4. John Hanbury (Rahoon-Newcastle)

5. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)
7. Aidan Harte (Gort)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)
9. David Burke (St Thomasâ€™)

10. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)
11. Joe Canning (Portumna)
12. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
14. Conor Cooney (St Thomasâ€™)
15. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)
3. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
4. Paddy Deegan (Oâ€™Loughlin Gaels)

5. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro â€“ captain)
7. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erinâ€™s Own)
9. James Maher (St Lachtains)

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
15. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)

Clare trust unchanged side to win their first Munster title in 20 years

