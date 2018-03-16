  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

4 changes for Kilkenny ahead of league quarter-final against Offaly

The Faithful have made 11 changes for the game.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 16 Mar 2018, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,674 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3909187
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

KILKENNY MANAGER BRIAN Cody has made four changes to the team for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-final against Offaly at Bord na Mona, O’Connor Park.

Ger Aylward starts for a second successive game after his comeback from injury last weekend.

Conor Browne replaces Enda Morrissey on the half-back line, while further up the field Martin Keoghan, Pat Lyng and John Donnelly make way for Ollie Walsh, Liam Blanchfield and Richie Reid.

Offaly, meanwhile, have made 11 changes after their defeat to Antrim last weekend.

Kevin Martin put out a weakened team as the Faithful were already guaranteed a league quarter-final last week, but big guns Shane Dooley, Colin Egan and Dan Currams return to the Offaly attack for this clash.

Kilkenny

1. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)

2. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
3. Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)
6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)
7. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

8. Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge)
9. Ollie Walsh (Dicksboro)

10. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)
11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. James Maher (St Lachtain’s)

13. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)
14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
15. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs

16. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)
17. Conor O’Shea (Clara)
18. Robert Lennon (Bennettsbridge)
19. Lester Ryan (Clara)
20. Pat Lyng (Rower Inistioge)
21. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)
22. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
23. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)
24. Conor Martin (Emeralds)
25. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
26. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)

Offaly

1. Eoghan Cahill (Birr)

2. Tom Spain (Brosna Gaels)
3. Sean Gardiner (Lusmagh)
4. Ben Conneely (St Rynagh’s)

5. David O’Toole Greene (Shamrocks)
6. Dermot Shortt (St Rynagh’s)
7. Pat Camon (St Rynagh’s)

8. Shane Kinsella (Kinnitty)
9. David King (Coolderry)

10. Conor Mahon (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
11. Cillian Kiely (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
12. Colin Egan (Belmont)

13. Shane Dooley (Tullamore)
14. Joe Bergin (Seir Kieran)
15. Dan Currams (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

Subs

16. Conor Slevin (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
17. Tommy Geraghty (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
18. Jordan Quinn (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
19. Paddy Delaney (Kinnitty)
20. Oisin Kelly (Belmont)
21. Peter Geraghty (Kiclormac/Killoughey)
22. Sean Ryan (Birr)
23. Damien Egan (Belmont)
24. Liam Langton (Clodiagh Gaels)
25. Paddy Rigney (Kinnitty)
26. James Gorman (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Colm Galvin returns from injury to start for Clare in league quarter-final against Limerick

Waterford hurlers set to play ‘home’ games at a neutral venue

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
'We're under no illusion of what it means to the country, our families and where we’re from'
'It's hugely frustrating, he's already passed the number of tries that I've scored!'
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'I won't run away or cry': Mourinho launches 12-minute defence of his Man United record
'I won't run away or cry': Mourinho launches 12-minute defence of his Man United record
Klopp: I don't mind facing City in Champions League
Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset
IRELAND
Ireland have no answer to reigning champions as Six Nations campaign ends with third defeat
Ireland have no answer to reigning champions as Six Nations campaign ends with third defeat
'He's apologised and Eddie's been Eddie... there's been no change in his demeanour'
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
Bayern have contacted Pochettino, claims former player
Arsenal set for Russia trip in Europa League last 8

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie