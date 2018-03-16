4 changes for Kilkenny ahead of league quarter-final against Offaly

KILKENNY MANAGER BRIAN Cody has made four changes to the team for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-final against Offaly at Bord na Mona, O’Connor Park.

Ger Aylward starts for a second successive game after his comeback from injury last weekend.

Conor Browne replaces Enda Morrissey on the half-back line, while further up the field Martin Keoghan, Pat Lyng and John Donnelly make way for Ollie Walsh, Liam Blanchfield and Richie Reid.

Offaly, meanwhile, have made 11 changes after their defeat to Antrim last weekend.

Kevin Martin put out a weakened team as the Faithful were already guaranteed a league quarter-final last week, but big guns Shane Dooley, Colin Egan and Dan Currams return to the Offaly attack for this clash.

Kilkenny

1. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)

2. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

3. Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

7. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

8. Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge)

9. Ollie Walsh (Dicksboro)

10. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12. James Maher (St Lachtain’s)

13. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)

14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

15. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs

16. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

17. Conor O’Shea (Clara)

18. Robert Lennon (Bennettsbridge)

19. Lester Ryan (Clara)

20. Pat Lyng (Rower Inistioge)

21. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)

22. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

23. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

24. Conor Martin (Emeralds)

25. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

26. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)

Offaly

1. Eoghan Cahill (Birr)

2. Tom Spain (Brosna Gaels)

3. Sean Gardiner (Lusmagh)

4. Ben Conneely (St Rynagh’s)

5. David O’Toole Greene (Shamrocks)

6. Dermot Shortt (St Rynagh’s)

7. Pat Camon (St Rynagh’s)

8. Shane Kinsella (Kinnitty)

9. David King (Coolderry)

10. Conor Mahon (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

11. Cillian Kiely (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

12. Colin Egan (Belmont)

13. Shane Dooley (Tullamore)

14. Joe Bergin (Seir Kieran)

15. Dan Currams (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

Subs

16. Conor Slevin (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

17. Tommy Geraghty (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

18. Jordan Quinn (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

19. Paddy Delaney (Kinnitty)

20. Oisin Kelly (Belmont)

21. Peter Geraghty (Kiclormac/Killoughey)

22. Sean Ryan (Birr)

23. Damien Egan (Belmont)

24. Liam Langton (Clodiagh Gaels)

25. Paddy Rigney (Kinnitty)

26. James Gorman (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!