Saturday 12 May, 2018
Just one change as Cody names his Kilkenny side for championship opener

Paul Murphy and Colin Fennelly are on the bench, while there’s no Richie Hogan in the 26-man squad.

By Niall Kelly Friday 11 May 2018, 11:36 PM
47 minutes ago 1,398 Views 2 Comments
Cody: one change.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BRIAN CODY HAS made just one change to his Kilkenny side for Sunday’s Leinster SHC opener against Dublin in Parnell Park.

The return of Ger Aylward at corner-forward, where he replaces Alan Murphy, is the only change to the starting XV which downed Tipperary in the league final five weeks ago.

If the Cats line out as named, it means that All Star duo Paul Murphy and Colin Fennelly will have to make do with a place on the subs bench.

The pair missed the victorious league campaign while they served a tour of duty with the defence forces in Lebanon, but returned to Cody’s panel in recent weeks.

And there is no sign of Richie Hogan in the named 26-man squad on this occasion. The former Hurler of the Year has been struggling with a back injury since last summer but has resumed training and is said to be targeting a return to action during the provincial series.

Kilkenny (v Dublin)

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
3. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)
6. Cillian Buckley (capt, Dicksboro)
7. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

8. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)
9. James Maher (St Lachtains)

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

13. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)
14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
15. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)

Subs:

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtains)
17. Conor O’Shea (Clara)
18. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)
19. Conor Browne (James Stephens)
20. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge)
21. Lester Ryan (Clara)
22. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)
23. Pat Lyng (Rower Inistioge)
24. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)
25. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
26. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)

3 All-Ireland club winners and 3 debutants as Dublin hurlers name side to face Kilkenny

