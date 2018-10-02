Kilkenny and Tipperary hurling greats returning for November charity game under lights

HENRY SHEFFLIN, TOMMY Walsh, Eoin Kelly and Lar Corbett are some of the big names that will be in action in Borrisoleigh next month as part of a fundraiser for Amanda Stapleton.

Amanda, the sister of former Tipperary defender Paddy Stapleton, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in recent months and a charity game has been organised to raise some much-needed funds for her.

A host of Kilkenny and Tipperary legends will line out in the game that takes place on Saturday 3 November at 6pm at The Park in Borrisoleigh.

“We’ve a lot of contacts within the two panels,” Paddy Stapleton told Tipp FM. “It was a rivalry around ’09, ’10, ’11 up to ’14 and even ’15 that captured the imagination.

“So we were hoping maybe we’d put something together that really would. The mian event is the match itsel but we have a whole day of events going. We’re really looking forward to it and it’s something brilliant to focus on in a positive way.

“The whole parish already is behind us, the whole county really. We’re feeling it from everywhere and I think it’s going to be a fantastic day.”

Donations can be made on the Gofundme page here.

