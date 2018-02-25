  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 26 February, 2018
Michael Breen bags 2-9 but finishes on losing side as Kilkenny edge Tipperary in thriller

Richie Leahy scored the winning point for Brian Cody’s side in stoppage-time.

By John Fallon Sunday 25 Feb 2018, 4:30 PM
9 hours ago 22,924 Views 49 Comments
http://the42.ie/3871606

Kilkenny 2-22

Tipperary 2-21

John Fallon reports from Nowlan Park

KILKENNY EDGED A thriller against neighbours and old rivals Tipperary in a cracking contest in Nowlan Park.

Brendan Maher and Cillian Buckley Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Richie Leahy was the hero for the Cats when he landed a stoppage time winner just when it seemed they were destined to share the spoils.

The sides were level five times in the opening half but Kilkenny went in leading by 0-13 to 0-12 at the break.

Tipperary shot nine wides to Kilkenny’s four in that opening half with TJ Reid leading the way for the Cats with a haul of 0-9, three of which came from play.

A bright opening by Tipperary saw them lead by 0-4 to 0-1 after seven minutes thanks to two points from Niall O’Meara and one apiece from Sean Curran and Michael Breen.

Breen, on free-taking duties, landed 0-5 in the opening half but they were hauled back by the end of the opening quarter as Reid hit full stride.

Goal chances were scarce but the accuracy of Reid helped Kilkenny pull away and open up a 0-12 to 0-9 lead eight minutes from the break.

But Tipp responded with Breen tacking on a couple of scores and Brendan Maher cut the gap to the minimum at the break when he shot his third point of the opening half from distance.

Paddy Deegan and Ger Browne Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kilkenny struck for two goals in less than three minutes after the restart.

Walter Walsh got in for the first of them and then Luke Scanlon soloed through from the left to shoot home to lead by 2-13 to 0-12.

But Tipperary fought back and Michael Breen kicked home the first of his goals after 44 minutes and then blasted another four minutes later after the introduction of Mark Russell added penetration to the Tipp attack.

The sides kept exchanging points in a cracking second-half with Kilkenny leading by two heading into the closing stages before Brendan Maher and Breen landed scores to level it.

But Kilkenny had the final say when Reid set up Richie Leahy and he landed the winner in the first minute of stoppage time.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-13 (0-7, 0-2 ’65), Walter Walsh 1-0, Luke Dcanlon 1-0, Richie Leahy 0-3, Conor Browne 0-1, James Maher 0-1, Liam Blanchfield 0-1, Pat Lyng 0-1, Richie Reid 0-1, Alan Murphy.

Scorers for Tipperary: Michael Breen 2-9 (0-7f), Brendan Maher 0-4, Niall O’Meara 0-2, Ronan Maher 0-1 (0-1 sideline), Sean Curran 0-1, Billy McCarthy 0-1, Patrick Maher 0-1, Cian Darcy 0-1, Mark Russell 0-1.

Kilkenny

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)

2. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)
3. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor O’Shea (Clara)
6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro – captain
7. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

8. James Maher (St Lachtain’s)
9. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. Pat Lyng (Rower-0Inistioge)

13. Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge)
14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
15. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)

Subs

23. Alan Murphy (Glenmore) for Blanchfield (47)
19. Lester Ryan (Clara) for Lyng (50)
20. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks) for Keoghan (60)
21. Conor Martin (Emeralds) for Scanlon (65)

Tipperary

1. Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

2. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
3. Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy)
4. Sean O’Brien (Newport)

5. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)
6. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
22. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

8. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
9. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Sean Curran (Mullinahone)
11. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)
12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
14. Michael Breen (Ballina)
15. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane McDonaghs)

Subs:

25. Mark Russell (Lattin-Cullen) for Browne (36)
18. Cian Darcy (Kilruane McDonaghs) for O’Meara (43)

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway)

