Cork Munster senior winner starts new hurling career with London after making league debut yesterday

LONDON’S QUEST FOR points in this spring’s hurling league continues after they fell to a fourth straight defeat yesterday but they did have the boost of a Cork Munster senior hurling winner making his debut in their loss to Westmeath.

Cork's Killian Burke in action against Tipperary's John McGrath. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Midleton native Killian Burke lined out at wing-back in Ruislip for yesterday’s Division 2A Allianz hurling league loss to Westmeath as London fell to a 2-12 to 1-10 defeat.

Last July in Semple Stadium, Burke was amongst the substitutes as Cork defeated Clare to win the Munster senior hurling title.

A regular in the 26-man panel for Kieran Kingston’s outft in 2017, Burke featured regularly in the league for Cork and the defender lined out in championship encounters in 2016 against Tipperary and Dublin.

He since moved to London and his transfer from his East Cork club to the Robert Emmetts club in the English capital was rubber-stamped on 8 February.

Burke subsequently linked up with the side managed by Fergus McMahon and made his debut at wing-back in yesterday’s game in McGovern Park.

Burke won a county senior hurling medal in 2013 when he played corner-back on the Midleton team that triumphed against Sarsfields.

The following year he won his first Munster senior hurling medal with Cork as part of the squad that defeated Limerick and played on the U21 side that lost out to Clare in the Munster final.

Anthony Nash and Killian Burke celebrate Cork's Munster final win over Limerick in 2014. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

London’s league campaign concludes on Sunday when they entertain Kildare in Ruislip before they start their Christy Ring Cup campaign against Derry on 12 May.

