Late goals see Paul Mannion's Kilmacud Crokes comfortably past St Sylvester's

Kilmacud Crokes 2-17

St Sylvester’s 0-15

Stephen O’Meara reports from Parnell Park

BOOSTED BY THE return of Paul Mannion to the starting line-up since their most recent championship outing, Kilmacud Crokes — still without Cian O’Sullivan — were in fine form as they progressed past St Sylvester’s in today’s Dublin SFC quarter-final.

Though both sides had topped their groups, Crokes were the significant favourites going into this one and that was reflected by the opening half as the Stillorgan men ran up a 0-10 to 0-4 half-time lead.

Paul Mannion started at 11 but constantly drifted in and out of the full forward line, as Callum Pearson, wearing 14, was more frequently found out around the middle third.

With patient and methodical build up play, Crokes would take a 0-7 to 0-1 lead by the 12th minute, before Sylvester’s had even deployed their target man, Jack Hazley, to full forward.

An impressive eight different Crokes men scored in the opening half, six of them from play, with Mannion and Shane Horan notching two each.

The Malahide men would rue three first-half missed frees by the end, having reduced the margin to two points, 0-16 to 0-14 by the 52nd minute with Hazley at full forward and Michael McCarthy in the corner, springing into life in the second half.

Kilmacud Crokes' Craig Dias and Johnny Peacock of St. Sylvesters in action. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

However, a dubiously awarded penalty for Crokes in the 58th minute was converted by Mannion, soon followed by another Croke’s goal for Pearson to wrap things up at 2-17 to 0-15.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes : Callum Pearson 1-3, Paul Mannion 1-2 (1 pen), Shane Horan 0-3, Shane Cunningham 0-3, Pat Burke 0-2 (2f), Andy McGowan 0-1, Craig Dias 0-1, Cian O’Connor 0-1 (1 45), Stephen Williams 0-1

Scorers for St Sylvesters : Ed Walsh 0-7 (4f), Michael McCarthy 0-6 (1f), Jack Hazley 0-2

Kilmacud Crokes

1. David Nestor

2. Liam Flatman

3. Andy McGowan

19. Aidan Jones

5. Cian O’Connor

6. Ross McGowan

7. Ronan Ryan

8. Craig Dias

9. Conor Casey

10. Shane Cunningham

11. Paul Mannion

12. Shane Horan

13. Pat Burke

14. Callum Pearson

17. Dara Mullin

Subs

Cillian O’Shea for Ryan (43)

Stephen Williams for Burke (45)

Nathan Nolan for Jones (53)

Kevin Dyas for Flatman (60)

James Murphy for R McGowan (60)

St Sylvester’s

1. Mark Shiel

17. Paudi White

5. James Walsh

4. Johnny Peacock

6. Gavin McArdle

10. Glen Hazley

7. Ciarán McArdle

9. Karl Archibald

19. Ed Walsh

23. Dan Brennan

11. Andrew Hartnett

12. Ronan Palmer

13. Alex Wright

8. Jack Hazley

15. Michael McCarthy

Subs

Andrew Cunningham for McArdle (43)

Jamie Kennedy for Andrew Hartnett (50)

Referee: James King

