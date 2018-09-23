This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kilmarnock's late winner condemns Celtic to worst start in 20 years

Brendan Rodgers’ side have now won just once in their last seven games away from home.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 3:18 PM
41 minutes ago 1,931 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4250394

Kilmarnock v Celtic - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Rugby Park Stuart Findlay celebrates after scoring the winner for Kilmarnock against Celtic. Source: Jeff Holmes

THREE DAYS AFTER they began their campaign in the group stages of the Europa League with a 1-0 win over Rosenborg, Celtic had another dent put in their prospects of winning an eighth consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Brendan Rodgers’ side suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Kilmarnock this afternoon, with former Celtic youth defender Stuart Findlay heading in a 90th-minute winner for the hosts at Rugby Park.

Celtic’s second defeat in six league outings this season keeps them six points behind leaders Hearts, who slipped up yesterday by being held to a goalless draw at home to Livingston. Craig Levein’s side remain five points clear of neighbours Hibernian in second.

Kilmarnock have subsequently overtaken Celtic on goal difference. The champions are now in fifth place, although they’ll drop back another place in the table if there’s a winner in this afternoon’s meeting of Rangers and St Johnstone.

Today’s game was a continuation of Celtic’s recent struggles on the road. In their last seven away games, their only win came in a Betfred Cup tie against Partick Thistle.

Celtic were ahead at the break thanks to Leigh Griffiths’ 34th-minute opener. Chris Burke, who equalised in the 64th minute, then set up Findlay to win it for Kilmarnock in the dying seconds.

Kilmarnock v Celtic - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Rugby Park Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic players dejected after the game. Source: Jeff Holmes

Celtic boss Rodgers told Radio Scotland: “We had fairly good control of the game. There weren’t a lot of chances either way. But we didn’t do the basics well. From the first corner, we didn’t come out well enough and protect the space. Chris Burke gets in on the right side.

“Then the second goal is just basic. It’s a corner. You can see Kilmarnock didn’t even want to take it. Chris Burke puts it in and we don’t defend it strong enough. To lose the game is disappointing.”

With 10 points on the board after six games, this is Celtic’s worst start to a season since the 1998-99 campaign, when Jozef Venglos guided them to two wins, three draws and one defeat by the same stage.

