  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 2 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I couldn't be less interested in anything in the world' - Klopp on Coutinho-Nike story

Nike appeared to leak news of Philippe Coutinho’s proposed transfer to Barcelona but Jurgen Klopp is paying little heed.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Jan 2018, 9:12 PM
9 hours ago 9,092 Views 17 Comments
http://the42.ie/3776753
Philippe Coutinho and Jurgen Klopp.
Philippe Coutinho and Jurgen Klopp.
Philippe Coutinho and Jurgen Klopp.

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp said he ‘couldn’t be less interested in anything in the world’ regarding Nike’s apparent leak of Philippe Coutinho’s rumoured transfer to Barcelona.

The Brazilian has been linked with the Catalan giants since the start of the season and was not part of the Reds’ squad for Monday’s 2-1 victory at Burnley due to a minor thigh complaint.

Build-up to that clash was dominated by sportswear manufacturer Nike advertising customisation of Barca’s 2017-18 kit along with the caption: “Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou. Get your 2017-18 FC Barcelona kit with the Magician’s name on it. Act fast – free personalisation only available until 6 January.”

Nike later deleted the page and it remains unclear whether it was a PR blunder or online hacking, but Klopp remains unfazed either way.

“I heard about it. I couldn’t be less interested in anything in the world but someone told me and I thought, ’Wow, top story’,” Klopp told a media conference.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Mourinho blasts Paul Scholes for Pogba criticism

Here’s what the Republic of Ireland’s starting XI should be for their first game of 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stoke missing Glenn Whelan, Mourinho's lack of class and more Premier League talking points
Stoke missing Glenn Whelan, Mourinho's lack of class and more Premier League talking points
'I couldn't be less interested in anything in the world' - Klopp on Coutinho-Nike story
Tetchy Mark Hughes storms out of press conference
FOOTBALL
Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
Van Dijk delight over 'perfect' Liverpool switch
'It wasn't in the scouting footage!' - Klopp surprised by 'remarkable' Salah's goalscoring exploits
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho blasts Paul Scholes for Pogba criticism
Mourinho blasts Paul Scholes for Pogba criticism
Martial and Lingard strike to end Man United's winless run
As it happened: Everton v Man United, Premier League
NFL
Browns complete second 0-16 season in NFL history in depressing fashion with heartbreaking final offensive play
Browns complete second 0-16 season in NFL history in depressing fashion with heartbreaking final offensive play
Bills send Bengals a special gift for helping them make the playoffs
NFL New Year's resolutions and your Week 17 preview
REVIEW
Fairytale continues as unheralded Englishman stuns Van Gerwen in thriller
Fairytale continues as unheralded Englishman stuns Van Gerwen in thriller
Retiring Phil 'The Power' Taylor marches into World Championship final
Inter's Scudetto hopes dealt another blow with Lazio stalemate

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie